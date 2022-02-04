The month of February is here. And, apart from the nip in the air, romance and love are also abundantly expressed this month. After all, Valentine's week is approaching. Whether you are planning to propose that special someone or trying to add sweetness to a relationship, this week is simply perfect for it. Starting from Rose Day and concluding on Valentine's Day, the week gives you a chance to do something special. And, cooking just the right dessert could be your way through it. Win the heart of your loved one with some delectable desserts this Valentine's week. Here's a list of dessert recipes for the occasion:





You may start the week with the simple classic dish: vanilla cake. If you don't prefer eggs in your diet, here's an eggless recipe for the same.

Add the irresistible sweetness of caramel to your Valentine's week. Whip up this custard with a mix of eggs and milk and top it with caramelised sugar. You can also cook it in a pressure cooker.

Don't just gift chocolates to your loved ones. Instead, bake this easy-peasy chocolate mug cake to add an extra tinge of sweetness to your gift.

Dip bread pieces in condensed milk, which is thickened and flavoured with saffron. Bake it and you've got a fuss-free dessert on your table.

Add the sweetness of Indian desserts to your Valentine's week with this unforgivably delicious Shrikhand recipe. Saffron-infused milk, hung curd and dry fruits blend to perfection in this recipe.

Want the distinct taste of coconut in your Valentine's special recipe? Here's the perfect dish for that. No need to look further if you have desiccated coconut, khoya, ghee, sugar syrup and dry fruits in your kitchen.

Valentine's week is incomplete without the majestic chocolate cake. You can turn it into a healthier dessert by cutting down on the flour content. Eggs, chocolate, sugar, butter and flaked almonds are all that you need for this recipe.



