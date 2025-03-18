Papad is one of the most loved snacks in India. Loved for its irresistible crispy texture, it's a must-have when having your meal or even during the evenings with snacks. Many of us enjoy papad as is, but there are now endless other ways to savour this beloved snack. Among the many, one recipe that deserves your attention is these masala papad cups. Imagine sinking your teeth into a crispy, cup-shaped papad stuffed with a medley of vibrant veggies. Once you try it out, you're sure to be hooked. Before we get into the recipe, let's see what this snack is all about.

What Makes Masala Papad Cups A Must-Try?

The fact that masala papad is shaped like a cup gives a fun and interesting element to the recipe. They are easy to make, packed with flavour, and perfect for those sudden hunger pangs. Plus, you can also make them for your kids. A snack that's both healthy and tasty - what's not to like about it?

How To Ensure Masala Papad Cups Remain Crispy?

Masala papad cups taste good only when they are perfectly crispy. To achieve this texture, make sure to roast them well on both sides. Avoid adding excess veggies, as the moisture from them can make the papad soggy. Add only as much as required and consume immediately for the best taste.

Are Masala Papad Cups Healthy?

Absolutely! Papad is quite low in calories, whereas the filling consists of a blend of different veggies that are rich in essential nutrients. Together, they make for a nutritious and wholesome snack that you can also enjoy on your weight-loss diet.

How To Make Masala Papad Cups At Home | Masala Papad Cups Recipe

The recipe for masala papad cups was shared by the Instagram page @theiyerpaati. Start by roasting the papads over low to medium flame. Once they are halfway cooked, place a katori (cup) in them and roast for a few more seconds. This will shape them like a cup. Now, add boiled chana or peanuts to a large bowl. To this, add chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumber, salt, red chilli powder, and dry mango powder. Mix well. Add this filling to the prepared papad cups. Garnish them with fresh coriander leaves and enjoy!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Make these delicious masala papad cups for your next snacking session and enjoy them with your family and friends. Happy Snacking!