For all the non-vegetarians, chicken is one of the top meat choices. Whether you fry it, grill it or even cook it in a gravy - there are endless things that one can do with chicken. But even in all these varieties, I think, we can agree that the crunchy, fried chicken smothered in flavourful spices makes the ultimate starter for any party and gives an explosion of taste! So, if you also love to have chicken and don't mind experimenting with it, then here we bring you a yummy and spicy recipe of pepper chicken.





Pepper chicken is a speciality from Andhra Pradesh and has a fiery flavour that tantalises your tongue. The consistency of this dish is hot and dry, so it's best to serve this dish with either rice or parotta. But if you like those spicy tastes, then have it as it is. Make this dish easily with everyday home ingredients in just 30 minutes and enjoy!

How To Make Pepper Chicken | Pepper Chicken Recipe

To make this dish, first, marinate chicken with crushed pepper, turmeric powder and salt. Keep aside for half an hour. Then in a wok, add two teaspoons cooking oil, chopped onion and fry for a while. Next, throw in sliced green chilli, curry leaves and ginger-garlic paste and stir for about a minute. Now add marinated chicken and let it cook for about 15 minutes. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot with bread or rice.

Make this dish and let us know how you liked the taste of it.