As we move towards the end of the monsoon season, there are a lot of things we will dearly miss. Steaming hot chai-pakoda obviously tops the list but there are a lot of other good things that monsoon brings to us, like pineapples. Although pineapples are found all year round, the months of March to July is the peak pineapple season and this is also when the fruit is the most delicious. One of the main reasons to add pineapples to your diet, other than the fact that they are delicious is that it is packed with nutrients, is great for immunity given the vitamin C content of the fruit and is also considered to help with digestion and recoveries. The pineapple research station under Kerala Agricultural University has conducted a number of researches and found Pineapples to be an immensely beneficial fruit to add into our lives.

Pineapples are packed with nutrients and are delicious too

Pineapples are usually enjoyed as a whole fruit, in a fruit salad, in raitas and in a number of different ways, recently social media has loved roasted pineapple on their burgers too and how can we forget the never-ending infamous battle of Pineapple on pizza? With all that being said, we know that pineapple is versatile, and that pineapple can be used in a lot of ways. But, how would you like it if I told you that this fruit can be used for making Rasam as well? In fact, the sweet and tangy flavours of pineapple act as the perfect substitute for tamarind and this could be your next go-to option if you ever want to make rasam but don't have tamarind with you. The combination of tomatoes and pineapple give it a lip-smacking taste and the recipe is quite easy especially if you already know how to make Rasam.





How to make Pineapple Rasam | Pineapple Rasam Recipe:





For all you curious cooks out there who are now actively imagining what cooking pineapple rasam feels like, we have just the thing for you. All you need to do is cook your tuvar daal for 5-6 whistles, mash it and keep it aside. Now coarsely grind some jeera, black pepper and garlic cloves. Separately puree pineapple and tomatoes too, these are going to act as the base of your rasam. In a pan, heat oil then add mustard seeds, curry leaves, ground masalas, both the purees and dal. Add all the powdered masalas and water and let it boil for 5 minutes. Garnish with coriander, your delicious and healthy pineapple rasam is ready!





For a detailed step-by-step recipe of pineapple rasam, click here.





So before the freshest pineapples run out of stock, make this amazing rasam and let us know how it turned out in the comments below.