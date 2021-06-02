Filled with tons of protein, vitamins and minerals, eggs offer plenty of health and nutritional benefits. They are also one of the most versatile kitchen ingredients that can be used in so many ways to spruce up the usual recipes. Ranging from spicy egg curry to the most easy and classic scrambled eggs, there's so many egg dishes to explore. If you are looking for something healthy yet very delicious, then you are in the right place. Well, who said you can't have pizza for breakfast?





Pizza omelette is an ideal and quick breakfast recipe.

The flavour of pizza is always a hit and eggs are super nutritious and easy go-to ingredient for any busy day. Pizza omelette is one of the easiest and fuss-free recipes to enjoy the taste of pizza without any guilt trip. This recipe helps you add healthier ingredients to your omelette, like vegetables and cheese. Elevate this recipe with fragrant Italian herbs and sprinkle some savoury cheese on top of it to enjoy this extravagant recipe.

How To Make Pizza Omelette | Pizza Omelette Recipe:

Boost any day with this 'eggceptional' combo. To begin with the recipe, all you have to do is heat oil in a pan and saute all your favourite vegetables. Beat the egg together with oregano chilli flakes, black pepper and salt. Now, heat the remaining oil in the pan, add beaten eggs and cook for 2-3 minutes each side. Place the omelette under a hot grill and cook until the top has set. Spread some tomato sauce, pizza sauce, top with cheese and vegetables. Season with more black pepper, chilli flakes and oregano if you like. Put it back under the oven and cook for 2 minutes or until the cheese turns pale golden.





Just remember, you can use any cheese according to your choice. If you want to make it healthier, try using feta, mozzarella or goat cheese.





Click here for the step-by-step, detailed recipe of pizza omelette.





This family-friendly 'eggceptional' omelette recipe is all what you need to try as your next breakfast recipe. Let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.