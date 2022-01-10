If there's a list of food festivals that Indians love to celebrate, Makar Sankranti surely tops the list. The celebration of the winter harvest has a lot to do with farming practices in India. And, it has a lot to do with delicious cuisines from across the country. The festival, commemorated on January 14 eavery year, is celebrated under different names in different Indian cultures. But food remains the main part of it. While marking the Sun's transition into Capricorn, the festival leaves behind a trail of traditional dishes. From ghee-laden sweets to scrumptious khichdi and Indian flatbreads, there's a lot to relish during this festival.

Here are 7 popular recipes you should try this Makar Sankranti:

We wait for the entire year to relish the delicious til ladoo prepared during Makar Sankranti. It's a traditional winter sweet made with sesame seed, jaggery and other ingredients.

Not just flavourful bhel puri, you can relish puffed rice in the form of these yummy murmura ladoos also. It is a simple and easy dessert that would add sweetness to your festive spirits. All you need is some puffed rice, jaggery and water to prepare this one.

During Makar Sankranti, til ki chikki is a must-have. Can we call it the perfect solution for mid-meal snacks as well?

This one is our favourite. If you are a fan of all things sweet, you would be aware of the excitement and happiness of chomping on a peanut chikki. Winter is perfect to devour this warm and crispy sweet delight. It is a popular delicacy made during Lohri, Pongal and Makar Sankranti.

This sweet flatbread is a pride of Maharashtrian cuisine. Most people like to rustle up some delectable puran polis on the occasion of Sankranti. It is a kind of stuffed flatbread filled with moong dal preparation. So, do prepare this for the festivity and serve hot with dollops of ghee on top.

This recipe is a hit in the southern part of the country. People love to mark festive times like Makar Sankranti by savouring dalia Pongal. You can follow the recipe and prepare it. It is enjoyed by people from all age groups including kids.

As the rituals demand, many of us like to cook up a fresh sweet dish like wholesome halwa during festivals. Any auspicious occasion is celebrated with sweet food items like this one. This gur aur atte ka halwa could be your go-to dish for this festive season. It can be prepared in 30 minutes and tastes good as well.





May your Makar Sankranti be as sweet and nice as these soulful recipes.