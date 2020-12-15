Protein-Rich Breakfast For Kids: Watch How To Make Heart-Shaped Eggs

Highlights Eggs are an important part of our breakfast diet.

Make heart-shaped boiled eggs to impress your kids.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Making kids eat healthy foods is quite a task, especially in the mornings when you are in a rush to send them off to school and get ready yourself for the day. There is no time for pleading, scolding and forcing. Breakfast is all about protein-rich meals and eggs are the best foods you can serve to your family. If your kids are too fussy and are there's no pleasing them with boring meals, you need to get more creative!



If you present the same boring boiled eggs in interesting shapes, your kids will be enticed instantly and gobble them down. It's strange but true; ask any parent. This recipe video shows you an easy way to make heart-shaped eggs that look so cute that your kids just won't be able to refuse them. Once done, you can even decorate them further with chopped onions, green chillies, oregano, grated cheese, mayonnaise or tomato sauce. We are sure you know what all you can do with eggs to make them look and taste better.





Heart shaped eggs



To turn the regular eggs into the shape of a heart, all you need are an empty discarded small carton, 2 elastic rubber bands and a pencil. Cut out the carton to get a sheet. Boil the eggs and place the boiled egg in the centre of the cutout with the slimmer side facing downwards. Put dent on the egg with the help of pencil secured on the top of the sheet with rubber bands. Wait for 10 minutes for the dent to settle and cut the egg from the top, you'll automatically get heart-shaped eggs, like magic!







