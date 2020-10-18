<i>Makhana</i> Milkshake Recipe: This Protein-Rich Drink Is Perfect For Weight Loss Diet During Navratri

Makhana milkshake recipe is a must-try during Navratri 2020.

Navratri is a much-awaited auspicious occasion but a difficult period for dieters. There are only potatoes, kuttu ka atta and more of such carb-rich food options to consume during fasting days. Wait, there's one exception though. How can we forget about fox nuts or makhana? Makhana is an ideal food for fasting as well as dieting. Makhana is rich in proteins, low in fat and carbs, making it perfect to consume during Navratri and otherwise too. Makhana is usually had as a snack after roasting it with different spices. During Navratri, makhana kheer is a popular choice. But here's another way you can have this healthy food - in the form of a refreshing milkshake!





Why Makhana Mikshake During Navratri?

First, makhana is one of the very few weight-loss-friendly foods available during vrat, and secondly, this drink mixed with other protein-rich foods like peanuts and almonds gives you loads of energy and helps you hydrate, which you might really need during fasting. Moreover, it is very easy to make and tastes delicious. So you can make this milkshake for yourself and for the kids at the same time.





Protein-Rich Makhana Milkshake Recipe:



Ingredients:





(Serving - 2)



1 cup makhana

2 tbsp peanuts

2 tbsp almonds

2 tbsp honey

1 glass milk

Raisins for garnishing

1 tsp mixed seeds for garnishing



Method:



Step 1 - Heat an empty pan and dry roast the makhanas till they change their colour and turn slightly brown. Keep aside.



Step 2 - In the same pan, roast peanuts and almonds too. Keep aside.



Step 3 - When makhana, peanuts and almonds come down to room temperature, put them in a mixer-grinder. Add milk and grind them to make shake. Add honey and blitz again for a few seconds to combine the honey well.



Step 4 - Pour in glasses and garnish with raisins and seeds.



If you want to skip adding honey, you can; because raisins will add ample sweetness to the milkshake. And if you don't like the taste of raw seeds, you can roast them too before garnishing or simply blend along with the rest of the ingredients.









