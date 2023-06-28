Nearly every regional cuisine has typical flavours and spice combinations that are reflected in many of its delicacies. Even a small whiff of such food is enough to transport us to those places. Today, we invite you to take a culinary journey to Maharashtra, and we have found the perfect vehicle: a crisp snack packed with amazing traditional flavours. Maharashtrian cuisine seems to have something for every mood and craving. So, when you want to indulge in something deep-fried that isn't your regular pakoras, fries, or processed/frozen items, opt for the lip-smacking Pudachi Wadi.

What is Pudachi Wadi?

Photo Credit: iStock

Pudachi wadi, also known as Sambar Vadi, is a deep-fried delicacy from Maharashtra. It has a stuffing made of fresh coriander leaves mixed with a wide range of traditional spices and ingredients like goda masala and copra (dried coconut). The crisp outer covering of the vadis is made using besan-atta dough. Pudachi vadi can be paired with tamarind or other chutneys and enjoyed as a snack. You can also savour it as a flavorful side dish when eating rice with dal or kadhi.

How to Make Pudachi Wadi at Home | Quick and Easy Recipe for Maharashtrian Sambar Vadi by Sharvaree Parasnis

To make the stuffing, you first need to dry roast poppy seeds and copra in a pan for a few minutes. Later, cool them, and then grind them together to get a coarse mixture. Next, heat oil in a kadhai or wok. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, asafoetida, and turmeric. Once they splutter, add onions and saute. Next, add the ginger-garlic paste, green chilli paste, charoli, goda masala, and other spice powders. Mix and saute all the ingredients well. Add chopped coriander leaves, lemon juice, and the copra-poppy seed paste. Once everything is combined properly, turn off the heat and set aside.





To make the outer coating of the vadis, mix besan, atta, turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Pour in a little water and make a stiff dough. Knead well, using oil as required. Later, break off small pieces of the dough and flatten them like chapatis. Apply a goda masala mixed with oil on each piece and then add the prepared filling. Bring the edges together and seal properly. Deep fry the vadis until they turn golden brown. Cut them into smaller pieces before serving.





You can find the full recipe for Pudachi Vadi here.





If you're looking for a different kind of vadi recipe, we recommend Maharashtrian Patwadi Rassa. Click here for the recipe.