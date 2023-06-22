Indian cuisine is beautifully rich because of its variety. Every state and even region within states have their own distinctive flavours, cooking methods and culinary practices. Today, we invite you to dip into one of the lesser-explored regional cuisines: Oriya or Odia food. The state of Odisha has a fascinating cultural heritage that is also reflected in its food. To get you started, we have a simple and wholesome vegetable dish that you can make using common ingredients. This traditional Odia delicacy is called Santula, and we are sure you will enjoy it.

What Is Santula?

Santula is a mixed vegetable preparation from Odisha. This delicacy typically contains brinjal (eggplants), raw papayas, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, pumpkin, carrots, etc. The veggies are first boiled and later sauteed with the spices and other ingredients. Santula usually derives its flavour from ginger, garlic and panch phoron - a traditional spice mix that comprises fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, nigella seeds, black mustard seeds and fennel seeds. A small quantity of milk can be added, to give it a more curry-like consistency. It can be savoured with rotis, puris, rice, etc. Santula is also one of the President of India Droupadi Murmu's favourite dishes from her home state.

Photo Credit: iStock

Is Santula Healthy?

Santula is packed with vitamins and antioxidants, thanks to the use of different types of veggies. Although this recipe uses oil for pan-frying the ingredients, it is not the same as the unhealthy amount used for deep-frying. Similarly, it uses some milk for the curry base, but not any heavy or high-calorie cream (as other dishes do). The various spices used in Santula not only make it aromatic but also extra nutritious. If you want something wholesome and satisfying, then this traditional dish is a wonderful choice.

How To Make Santula At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Oriya Santula

Cook chopped potatoes, raw papaya and brinjal in a cooker with some water. You may also include pumpkin, carrots, beans, etc. Add turmeric powder, ginger, cumin and salt to these vegetables. In a pan, heat oil and add sliced onions, mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Saute them together. Then add ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander powder, asafoetida, salt and water to the pan. Mix well. Next, add the cooked potatoes, raw papaya and brinjal. Pour in some milk and stir. Top the dish with some coriander and whole green chillies. Allow the curry to simmer for around 5 minutes and then serve hot.





Click here for the complete recipe for Santula





The next time you want to eat a unique mixed vegetable dish, give this recipe a try!

