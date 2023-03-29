It is no secret that desserts somehow make us incredibly happy. Be it a slice of your favourite cheesecake, a gooey brownie or a crispy waffle topped with maple syrup and fruits, these sweet delights have the power to brighten our mood even on the dreariest of days. One such sweet treat that many consider their comfort food is banana bread. Super soft, spongy and moist, it makes for a perfect tea-time snack or just when you want to satisfy your sweet cravings. The best part about banana bread is that it is one of the easiest desserts to make. Here we bring you an even easier version of it that is made using just three ingredients.





If you're looking for a quick fix to your sweet cravings, then you have to try this banana bread! To make this bread, you only need bananas, condensed milk, maida and that's it! No fancy baking equipment is required. This recipe is also a great way of making something delicious from the leftover bananas lying in your kitchen. You could also add in some walnuts if you wish to add more texture to the bread. We are sure your kids will absolutely love this bread! So, without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

How To Make 3-Ingredient Banana Bread | Banana Bread Recipe

To begin with, first, add mashed bananas and condensed milk to a large bowl. Mix well until everything is combined together. Now, sift maida into the bowl and mix again. (Make sure there are no lumps in the batter). Grease a loaf pan and line it with parchment paper.





Gently pour the batter into it. Bake at 180 degrees C for around 25-30 minutes. Once done, allow it to cool for some time before serving. Cut it into slices and enjoy! Banana bread is ready!







Click here for the step-by-step recipe for banana bread.







Sounds easy, right? Try out this delicious recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below. Happy Baking!