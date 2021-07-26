Who doesn't love to start the day on a happy and healthy note? But such is the case that every time we want to prepare some healthy breakfast, we spend hours in the kitchen and are already exhausted before the day has even begun. On those mornings it really makes us wonder if the others following a healthy lifestyle have some mysterious quick breakfast options that they are hiding from us. Because it is no secret that instant noodles can be cooked in 5 mins while a healthy ragi dosa requires you to spend an extra hour in the kitchen.





(Also read : How To Make Healthy Walnut-Blueberry Oatmeal Bites For A Quick Dose Of Energy)





While these not-so-healthy instant breakfast options tempting us to go the other way are aplenty, they aren't good for us in the longer run. So what if we told you, that there are some breakfasts options made from the most nutritious whole grains which will be ready in 10-20 mins? And no, you don't have to sacrifice on the taste as well. These breakfast recipes are delicious, come in a variety and are made with non-other than one of our favourite whole grain - oatmeal.





Yes, it is possible to make quick and healthy oatmeal breakfast in a matter of minutes and here are the recipes for them.

1. Oatmeal Poha :

We know you love Poha as a breakfast option, but now you can take that love for Poha and make it even healthier wit this oatmeal poha. This recipe uses almost all the same ingredients as regular poha and the only difference is the oatmeal instead of the flattened rice. Rich in flavours and easy to make, check the recipe for this healthy breakfast here.

Oatmeal can easily be substituted with flattened rice

2. Oat and nut muffin :

If your breakfast is healthy and as delicious as this oat and nut muffin, you are already winning in life. All you need to do is mix everything together in a bowl, pour the batter in a muffin tray or muffin cups, pop it in the oven and go about doing your other morning routines. In 20 mins this muffin will be waiting for you to devour, and you thank us later for the beautiful aroma it will leave in the kitchen. Read the recipe here.





3. Oatmeal porridge with fried eggs :

Porridge is an easy and quick way to prepare a healthy meal that can be enjoyed in breakfast lunch or dinner. The fried egg is optional, and you can skip it too. This savoury porridge will keep you full for longer and the vegetables used in it only add to the benefit of the dish. Read the recipe here.

Oatmeal and eggs make for a nutrition-packed breakfast

4. Coconut mango oatmeal :

This is a perfect breakfast if you like to plan your meals ahead and don't have any time to spare in the morning. Mix all the ingredients, let it sit overnight, and voila, you have a delicious breakfast waiting for you the next morning. You can add chocolate chips, flaked almonds, or garnishing of your choice or have it plain. We would suggest as long as the mangoes last, you should definitely give this a try. Read the recipe here.





5. Oatmeal yogurt and fruit breakfast medley :

This breakfast option is sure to be an equal hit among children and adults. The goodness of oats, fruits, nuts, and yogurts all combined in this healthy ice-cream sundae-like breakfast. The beautiful layers and flavours are surely going to make you crave this fruity breakfast every morning.Read the recipe here.

This breakfast medley is fruity, creamy and delicious

(Also read :Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies: If You Give a Cookie Some Stuffing)





There you have it, 5 high-protein breakfast options made with the goodness of oatmeal along with the benefits of fruits, vegetables and nuts. Let us know which recipe you are making for your next breakfast in the comments below.