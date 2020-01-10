Quick Breakfast Recipe: Make Bread Malai Sandwich In Less Than 15 Minutes

This easy malai sandwich is perfect for kids as well.

Breakfast is the only meal of the day you hardly have any time to eat it, let alone make it. The only way you can start your day with a hearty meal that you can also enjoy, is by cutting short the preparation time. A quick breakfast recipe that creates something delicious as well as nutritious is all you need. We dug out this recipe of malai sandwich that you must give a try on all those rushed mornings. This sandwich will also be liked by your kids, saving some more of your time and effort to prod them to have their meal.





We found this easy sandwich recipe on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu', and we couldn't wait to share it with you all. It's easy, simple and will help you make a mouth-watering treat. Make a mixture of onions and tomatoes and add chaat masala, salt and red chilli powder to it. Take two bread slices. Spread tomato sauce on one slice and malai (fresh cream from milk) on the other. Stuff the onion-tomato mix between the slices and toast the sandwich on a pan with some ghee (clarified butter). Your malai sandwich is ready!





Here Are Some Few Tips You Can Use To Make This Sandwich In A Better Way:

Tip 1 - Chop the veggies and prepare the tomato-onion in advance.

Tip 2 - Spoon out the malai from milk in advance, maybe a night before, to save some time in the morning.

Tip 3 - You can experiment by adding other vegetables like cabbage, capsicum, carrots etc.

Serve this delicious sandwich with sauce or mayonnaise and take your own sweet time to savour it before heading out for the day.





Watch Quick Bread Malai Sandwich Recipe Video Here:

