On some days, cooking can be a relaxing activity while on others; it can be an absolute nightmare. We often struggle to think of dishes that we can cook without much hassle and with minimal fuss. This is true especially for weekdays when busy workdays don't leave us much time for other activities. So, what should we make on weeknights that is not just satisfying to eat but easy to whip up too? Your search for the ultimate weeknight dinner recipe ends here! This quick 2-ingredient spinach pasta is not just easy to make, but is also ready in a jiffy.





The recipe for 2-ingredient spinach pasta was shared on Instagram reels by popular London-based chef Angelo Coassin. The Italian-origin chef's recipes regularly go viral on Instagram, and this one was no different. "Did you know you can make a super quick FRESH PASTA with just 2 ingredients? You don't even need to knead your dough because your mixer will do it for you," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the full recipe video here:

In the video, chef Angelo whipped up a wholesome pasta by bringing together just two ingredients - spinach leaves and flour. He combined the two in a mixer until soft dough for the 2-ingredient pasta formed. Then, he rolled out the dough into small pieces and boiled it for a couple of minutes. Then, he prepared a pesto sauce with cheese, olive oil, walnuts and basil leaves.





How simple and convenient right? We are definitely going to try making this 2-ingredient pasta at home. This is not the only recipe that has gone viral recently. A 3-ingredient milk toast too had taken the internet by storm. The eggless French toast makes for an ideal breakfast.

