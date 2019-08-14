Raksha Bandhan 2019: Easy Mango Phool Dessert To Add Some Fun To The Festivities

Mango Dessert For Rakhi

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is not complete without passing loads of sweets and desserts among all the family members. When sisters tie rakhi on their brothers' wrist, they are first offered sweets in return by the brothers. The sweet tradition has been going on forever and is followed till date. The only difference being that now there is a huge variety of sweets to choose from. Not just traditional mithai, the festival is also celebrated with more contemporary desserts like ice-creams or cupcakes. Let's make this Rakhi memorable again with this unique mango-based dessert called mango phool. Mango with its wealth of sweetness is the best fruit you can add to your desserts. And to top it all, you will also infuse a healthy element into the celebrations with this super healthy fruit.





All the mango lovers with a sweet tooth can enjoy this delish dessert on this special day of Rakhi, which happens to fall on Independence Day this year. This mango dessert is nothing like you've ever eaten before. It is not overbearing with sweetness. This dessert brings to you an eclectic mix of sweet and zesty flavours, which are sure to fall perfectly on your palate. Mango is pureed and mixed with sugar and lime juice, and made creamier with oodles of cheese and cream cheese. A dash of vanilla extract takes the sweet treat to another level.

The recipe of 'mango phool' has been shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee through her YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee'. Watch the video here –











Mango Phool Dessert Recipe Video –

