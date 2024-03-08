The festival of Ramadan is almost here, and preparations are in full swing. During this month-long festival, many devotees observe fasting from dusk to dawn each day. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting period and is celebrated with extensive meals and spreads. The Iftar feast includes a variety of different foods such as biryani, kebabs, qormas, and more. This year, you can make your Iftar spread even more special by preparing delicious Peshawari chicken biryani at home. Not only that, but you can also earn exciting rewards while savouring it. How? If you buy the ingredients from MORE using the NDTV Big Bonus App, you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 20% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.

Here Are The 5 Ingredients You'll Need To Make Peshawari Chicken Biryani:

1. Rice

Rice is the key ingredient when making biryani. We suggest opting for basmati rice for the best results. Before using it, make sure to rinse it thoroughly and soak it in water for at least 20 to 30 minutes. This helps to remove excess starch.

2. Chicken

The quality of the chicken matters a lot when preparing this dish. Ensure the chicken is fresh and marinate it well with all the spices and yoghurt. Let it sit for some time as this will help the flavours fully infuse into it.

3. Spices

To make Peshawari chicken biryani, stock up on spices such as biryani masala, garam masala, haldi, red chilli powder, cloves, cinnamon sticks, and cardamom. Additionally, you'll also need saffron for garnishing and kewra water for flavouring.

4. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is required to prepare the marinade for the chicken. Use fresh yoghurt and mix it well with all the spices. Once done, you need to marinate the chicken pieces well with it before proceeding with the cooking process.

5. Onions/Tomatoes

Once the biryani is cooked and you've topped it with the marinated chicken, you need to add chopped onions and tomatoes on top. Use fresh ones and chop them nicely before adding. They add a kick of flavour and texture to the biryani.

Hurry up and gather these ingredients to prepare delicious Peshawari chicken biryani at home.





