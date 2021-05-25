If there is one sweet dish that has been a true 'game changer' of the way how sweets in India are perceived and eaten, it has to be spongy and luscious rasgulla. From auspicious occasions and festivals to weddings, rasgulla is considered as a 'must have' in any such celebrations. Rasgulla, also known as rosogulla is a famous Bengali sweet dish, that is often called as a pride of bengal, is made from cottage cheese or chenna derived from milk. If you are a fan of this delicious, sweet dish, how about taking things up a notch and teasing your taste buds with this sweet and savoury combination of rasgulla chaat.





Who thought rasgulla and chaat would go together ? Get ready to be surprised. This chaat features soft and spongy rasgulla, drizzled with yoghurt, tamarind sauce, mint and coriander chutney and a melange of Indian spices. The final finishing is of pomegranate to give this authentic bengali snack a fruity makeover. In every bite you take, it's a blast of texture and flavours.

Here's how you can make Rasgulla chaat :

To make this sweet, sour and spicy recipe, all you need to do, is take rasgullas and squeeze them to take out the excessive sugar syrup and drizzle yoghurt over rasgullas ( just like you do over dahi bhalla). Pour some tangy tamarind and mint chutney followed by other spices. The last step is to garnish it with sev puri, chopped coriander and pomegranate.





Please note : You can make the chutneys one day before and refrigerate them to save time while preparing this chaat. You can also buy rasgullas from the sweet shop instead of making it at home from the scratch.





Click here to read the step-by-step detailed recipe of rasgulla, chutney and rasgulla chaat.





