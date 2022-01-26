Republic day 2022 is here, and with much excitement and enthusiasm, we are sure you must have spent your morning watching the Republic day parade! It is one of those days when our entire family gathers around and gets glued to the TV. But after the parade is over, what do you usually do? Maybe go out and celebrate with your friends? However, this time, since the situation is different, it's best to stay indoors and enjoy with your family. So, if you are also spending your time indoors, then it's time to surprise your family with some delicious snacks! Yes, you heard us! This holiday, make some yummy and quick Indo-Chinese snacks to share with your family. We have compiled a list of recipes that you can make in no time. Check them below:





(Also Read: Vegetable Salt And Pepper Recipe: Your Go-To Desi Chinese Dish For Lazy Days)

Republic Day 2022: 7 Indo-Chinese Snacks To Make At Home

This mouth-watering dish made with crispy deep-fried paneer is one of the gems of Indo-Chinese food. After that, the paneer is sauteed in a tangy sauce with ginger and garlic. This is the dish that people of all ages will love.

This vegetarian favourite is made with a thinly shredded mixture of fresh vegetables such as carrots, cabbage, and capsicum. After that, the vegetable filling is stuffed into a flour wrapper and deep-fried.

Any dish that includes potatoes is delicious. Honey chilli potatoes are juicy, crunchy, and flavorful. What's even better? It only takes 30 minutes to make!

This crowd-pleaser will wow everyone at the dinner table. To make the most irresistible sauce, all you need are your favourite vegetables, cornflour, and a few other ingredients. Serve with rice or noodles and enjoy.

Crispy corn flour-coated chicken dipped in a saucy pool of spices, veggies, and more is absolutely lip-smacking to have. But, of course, it's up to you whether you want it dry or with gravy.

Who doesn't love noodles?! Boiled noodles with vegetables, vinegar, chilli sauce, black pepper, and other seasonings cooked over high heat are something we can never get enough of. Make yummy Hakka noodles with our easy recipe.

7. Manchow Soup

It's the winter season, and nothing seems more comforting than having a hot bowl of soup that has spicy and warm flavours in it. This recipe is easy to make, and you can add in almost any veggies you like!





So, this holiday make these yummy dishes!





Happy Republic Day 2022!