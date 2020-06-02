Give A Spin To Your Regular Lauki Sabzi With This Kashmiri-Style Al Yakhni Recipe by Mealability

Highlights 'Al' in Kashmiri means bottle gourd (or lauki) .

'Yakhni' stands for a yogurt-based gravy.

Al Yakhni is just the vegetarian version of the popular mutton yakhni.

Let's admit it- 'lauki ki sabzi' and the term 'scrumptious meal' does not go hand-in-hand. You will hardly find anyone getting excited about a lauki-based preparation. But here we have a surprise that will surely change your thoughts about one of the healthiest vegetables available in the market! We bring you a lip-smacking lauki-based recipe from the kitchen of Kahsmiri special restaurant Mealability - Al Yakhni. 'Al' in Kashmiri means bottle gourd (or lauki) and 'yakhni' stands for a yogurt-based gravy. Chef Sanjay Raina recreated this classic Al Yakhni recipe in his restaurant, keeping up its authenticity to the fullest. This dish is also called Kashmiri Doodhi Yakhni and Dahiwali Lauki.





Here's The Recipe Video Of Kashmiri-Style Al Yakhni For You:

Yakhni is a popular dish in Kashmiri cuisine, which is a meat-based curry or broth made using yogurt, saffron and other ingredients. Al Yakhni is just the vegetarian version of it. It also promises to offer you the same rich and palatable flavours, which the Kashmiri cuisine is known for.

Here's The Written Version Of Kashmiri-Style Al Yakhni Recipe:

Ingredients:

400 g bottle gourd





1 1/2 tbsp oil





2 cups beaten curd





3-4 green cardamom





3-4 black cardamom





1 tsp cumin seed





1 tsp garam masala powder





1 tsp ginger powder





1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves





1 tbsp ghee





Salt to taste





Method:

1. Peel off the skin of the bottle gourd and cut it into pieces.





2. In a vessel, add curd and mix it finely. Add cumin seeds, garam masala powder, ginger powder, green cardamoms and black cardamoms to it.





3. Pour oil into it and mix well.





4. Add salt and dried fenugreek leaves to it. Cook for 5-10 minutes.





5. Add the pieces into a vessel as the oil is heating.





6. Simmer for a while until they turn golden brown and are fried well.





7. Take the pieces out and set it aside.





8. In another pan, add the curry and bring it to a boil.





9. Then, add the fried pieces into it and pour some ghee over it.





10. Simmer for 10-15 minutes.





11. Add this onto the serving bowl.





This delicious Al Yakhni tastes the best with Kashmiri pulao and raita. Try this recipe at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.



















