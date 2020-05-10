Weight Loss: Hate Lauki? This Low Cal Lauki Tikki May Change Your Opinion

Lauki tikki needs almost no oil, making the dish healthy and nutritious

Have you ever heard anyone saying 'I love lauki'? We guess, no! Lauki is one such vegetable which has almost always made a person sad when served on plate. Due to its high water content, lauki has no inherent flavour, making it what we call bland and boring. Also called bottle gourd, this vegetable is widely available during the summers and is often dubbed as one of the most nutritious vegetables. Hence, you like it or not, this vegetable is present in almost every Indian kitchen.





Health Benefits Of Lauki:

Due to its high water content (92%), lauki keeps a person hydrated and lend a cooling effect on the body during the hot summer days. It is also rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre promoting good digestion and healthy heart. Lauki also helps in promoting weight loss. As per the USDA, 100 grams of bottle gourd contain about 15 calories, and a mere 1 gram of fat, making it an ideal vegetable for your weight loss regime.





Although lauki tastes bland, adding it wisely to various dishes can make the vegetable taste delicious. One such example is lauki tikki. This not only tastes good but also needs almost no oil, making the dish healthy and nutritious.

Here's The Recipe For Low Cal Lauki Tikki:

Ingredients:

Lauki- 1 cup (grated)





Cumin powder- half teaspoon





Coriander powder- half teaspoon





Garam masala powder- half teaspoon





Ajwain- a pinch





Red chilli powder- half





Bread crumbs- 1/3rd cup





Rava/sooji- 1/3rd cup





Salt- to taste





Honey- to taste





Lemon- half





Method:

Step 1. Strain the excess water from lauki and let it dry.





Step 2. Add cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, ajwain, red chilli and salt and mix (mash) well.





Step 3. Add lemon juice and honey and mix.





Step 4. Mix bread crumbs and rava with lauki and bind it well and make small tikkis out of the mix.





Step 5. Take a non-stick pan and grease it well with olive oil.





Step 6. Now place the tikkis on pan and toast them on low flame. Flip them when one side gets brownish in colour.





Step 7. Serve the tikkis hot with green chutney. Click here for the recipe of green chutney.





Lauki tikki can also be an ideal recipe to feed lauki to the kids, who normally create fuss about eating lauki ki sabzi. Try this recipe at home and make your weight loss diet flavourful.













