Review: Monkey Bar's New Menu Packs A Mix Of Their Iconic Dishes, New Light Bites And Sizzling Cocktails

Monkey Bar's new menu is sure to leave you spoilt for choice

Monkey Bar patrons, your favourite party destination is giving you a good reason to grin and grub. Their latest menu is celebrating their perennial favourites by bringing them all together in a brand new and special menu. The menu is also studded with some startling new additions from the tandoor section that makes it a wholesome and memorable affair. What is on offer you ask? Forty-one exciting, new dishes and eight brilliant, new signature cocktails. The menu is inspired by flavours of India. One of India's first and finest gastropubs, Monkey Bar's new menu is sure to leave you spoilt for choice.





Also Read: Karate Kitchen Is Offering Modern Asian Fare At Your Doorstep, Tried It Yet?





We tried a range of snacks, main course and desserts. Starting with the fiery Naga Chicken Fry to the delectable Cheese Kulcha (made with kalimpong cheese), and Achari Prawn Kulcha, the starters at Monkey Bar Delhi strike a perfect balance of traditional flavours and fun. With a combination of crisps and dips the Indian Odyssey Thali, is ideal to go with your cocktails. What intrigued us here was the Indian take of a quintessential Mezze Platter. Packed with a Bengali-style baingan bhorta a desi alternative to Babaganoush, Kaddu Hummus, Salted Labneh, Bonda Vada as a substitute to falafel and pickled Shalgam or turnip and carrots with Kalimpong cheese, Mangalorean Kori Roti, Fryums and Gujrati Fafda, this platter is ideal for a large group of friends and the endless chatter that ensues. Next, we tried Curry Leaves Chicken, which was juicy and succulent overall, but we wish it was a little more flavourful from the middle too. The Dilli Wali Samosa Chaat is another delicacy to look forward to, from their stellar line-up of hearty pub food. We also loved their Prawn and Chicken Ghee Roast Bao. Pulled chicken ghee roast stuffed in a Chinese steamed bao, is again, a fusion done right. Then, there's Meen Pollichathu - a Kerala Toddy Shop-inspired masala fish served in a lemony mix of coriander and potato, an absolute riot of flavours. Among their many rice preparations, you should try the Gundruk Fried rice made with Gundruk chutney from the North East, mixed with onion, chilies and charred tomato.

(Also Read: Sample The Meaty Affair Of The Nomads Of North Western Frontier At Frontier, The Ashok)





In cocktails, we loved their Rasam Mary, this combination of vodka, tomato pepper rasam, curry leaf and lemon salt rim is ideal for nippy evenings. If you are not a fan of hot and strong cocktails, you can go for the Juicy Martini made using vodka, Rhododendron syrup, pear juice and apple juice, deliciously fruity and refreshing.





Where: Plot 11, Upper Ground Floor, LSC, Pocket C 6 & 7, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi





Cost For Two: INR 2100 for two













