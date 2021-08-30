Bollywood stars are often asked about their meal routine. Actress Richa Chadha too could not escape this question during a recent social media interaction with fans. In an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram, she was asked about the food she had for lunch. The actress readily answered the question but with a picture. In the snap uploaded on Instagram Stories, we can spot all things healthy! The food that she had for lunch was vibrant and nutritious and included salads, olives and greens. We must say that the healthy food platter looked quite delicious.

Richa replied that she had something like the picture for lunch

Earlier, in April, during the surge in COVID-19 cases that made stepping out of homes difficult, Richa had posted on Instagram Stories a photo of a north Indian platter, which had tandoori roti, urad daal, matar mushroom and hari mirchi. The actress who hails from Delhi wrote in the caption, “Missing Delhi like never before”, and added, “This pic is from Jan this year...simple food, from a roadside dhaba.” Take a look at Richa Chadha food cravings here.

(Also read : Richa Chadha Rings In Her 34th Birthday With A Table Full Of Delish Treats)





Around the same time, Richa was nursing a fractured foot at home. In another of her posts on Instagram, she penned a note of appreciation for her boyfriend, Ali Fazal, for a delicious meal. She posted an image of a plate of gluten-free toast, with avocado and tomatoes, which was made by Ali Fazal. She thanked her partner and added, “That's avocado and tomatoes on gluten-free toast, served right on the couch.” Click here to read more about it.





Coming back to Richa's present post, salads are the go-to food for those who are on a journey to fitness. However, choosing salads over spicy, sweet or wholesome food can sometimes feel daunting. But here's a few tasty ways to inculcate salads in your meal chart.





1) Mixed Bean Salad





This has proteins and fibre and helps lose weight. The bowl of nutrition has the goodness of veggies like dried beans, tomatoes and capsicum. Honey, pepper and chillies give it the desired flavour.

Enjoy this delicious and easy salad

2) Barley Salad





Barley is not just weight-loss-friendly but also manages heart ailments, digestion and diabetes. It even improves immunity. So, add this wonderful and easy option to your meal. The salad includes various herbs and veggies. Chillies, rosemary and red wine vinegar make it irresistible.





3) Tomato And Cucumber Salad





As the name suggests, the recipe primarily has the tanginess of tomato and cooling cucumbers. Make it a tasty treat by adding some sour cream, pepper and mint.

Enjoy this tangy and zingy salad today

4) Superfood Salad





Here's a delectable salad for those who follow a vegan diet meal. This bowl of yumminess has all things gluten-free. The immunity-boosting salad is made with strawberries, blueberries, chickpeas and sunflower seeds.





5) Mix Vegetable Salad





Here's a filling salad for all those who are obsessed with greens on their plate. Cabbage, tomatoes and carrots get drenched in the flavours of honey, yoghurt and vinegar along with pepper. This salad can be made in under 20 minutes.

Using different varieties of vegetables gives you a colorful and nutritious platter.

(Also read : When Richa Chadha Got 'Distracted By Food' On Lunch Date With Ali Fazal (See Pic))





Well, healthy food doesn't have to be a boring or scary affair. Just add multiple flavours and turn it into a tasty and delicious meal.