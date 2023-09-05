Indian breads are truly fascinating. From butter naans and tandoori roti to rumali roti and more, each of these breads is unique in its own way. When paired with dal and sabzi, they make for a wholesome meal. These breads are something that we have only occasionally, but on a regular basis, a roti or phulka is our go-to option. It's light on the stomach and doesn't make us feel too heavy. Usually, we make rotis made with whole wheat flour (atta), but today, we'll be introducing you to a completely new take on roti- a roti made with coconut. Surprising, right? This unique roti hails from Sri Lanka and is something you should definitely not miss trying out.

What Is Sri Lankan Pol Roti?

Pol roti is unlike any other roti you've had before. It's not a plain roti, it is flavoured with coconut. The dough is prepared using maida along with coconut, curry leaves, green chilies, and onion. Known for its crispy texture and incredible taste, pol roti is a staple in Sri Lankan households.

What To Serve With Sri Lankan Pol Roti?

Sri Lankan pol roti can be paired with almost anything. Whether you wish to have sambar with it, coconut chutney, chicken curry, or even dal, it'll taste just as good. It is typically enjoyed for breakfast, but you can also relish it as an evening snack; it is totally up to your personal preference.

How To Make Sri Lankan Pol Roti | Sri Lankan Pol Roti Recipe

To make this roti, add grated coconut, green chillies, onion, curry leaves, and salt to a bowl. Mix well and squeeze out the excess water. Now, add maida along with some water and knead to form a smooth dough. Keep it aside for 5-10 minutes. Grease your hands with oil and divide the dough into equal portions. Take one of the dough balls and flatten it gently using your fingers. Heat a tawa set on a low-medium flame and place the flattened dough on it. Cook on each side until it becomes golden brown and crispy. You can even drizzle some ghee over it. Repeat the process with the remaining dough. Sri Lankan pol roti is ready! Serve hot and enjoy!

Make this delicious roti at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. It will certainly be a delightful change from regular roti. Do let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.