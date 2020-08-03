Sindhi Kadhi To Aloo Tuk: 5 Must-Have Dishes In Sindhi Spread (Recipes Inside)

Sindhi cuisine is enriched with eccentric flavours and a wide gamut of aromatic spices

Indian cuisine is as rich as its heritage. Every region and every community has some unique dish to offer, which takes the food culture of the country to the global platform of gastronomy. One such cuisine that contributed to the fame is Sindhi cuisine. Enriched with eccentric flavours and a wide gamut of aromatic spices, this cuisine is influenced by the cooking styles of Sindh region (now in Pakistan), which was a part of India before 1947. History has it - Sindhi food also has a strong impact of Central Asian, South Asian, Middle Eastern, Rajasthani and Gujarati cuisines on it. However, today it is an integral part of Indian cuisine and is extensively enjoyed by both the Sindhi and non-Sindhi people of the country.





If you explore, you will find a wide variety of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes in the cuisine - each one with unique name and taste. Keeping this in mind, we bring you some Sindhi dishes and their recipes that can be a delectable inclusion in your meal menu.





Here're 5 Sindhi Food Recipes For You:

1. Sindhi Kadhi

Probably the most popular Sindhi food across India, this kadhi is packed with the goodness of vegetables and a pool of spices. A bowl of Sindhi kadhi and rice (or jeera rice) defines comfort for the community. Click here for the recipe.

2. Tamatar Kadhi

You may call this recipe a tangier-version of Sindhi kadhi, which is cooked with homemade tomato puree, vegetables and different spices. This tantalising dish can help you spruce up a boring meal any time of the day. Click here for the recipe.





3. Aloo Ke Tuk

It is said that Sindhi kadhi and rice is just not complete without some crispy aloo ke tuk by the side. It is the Sindhi version of potato fry, which gets a spicy twist with salt, amchoor, coriander powder and red chilli powder sprinkled on it. Click here for the recipe.





4. Foto Bhuno Gosht

Also called Sindhi mutton chop, this dish is every meat lover's dream come true! This delicacy is easy to make and can be a show-stealer in any celebratory feast. Click here for the recipe.





5. Tosha

Discussion about a cuisine is never complete without mentioning its sweet treats! Hence, we bring you a typical Sindhi dessert - tosha - that can be whipped up in no time, with some regular ingredients. All you need to make tosha are - flour, milk, ghee, vanilla essence and sugar. The tosha recipe is quick, easy and can satiate your sweet tooth in a jiffy. Click here for the recipe.





Prepare these Sindhi dishes at home and let us know how you like them. Happy Cooking!







