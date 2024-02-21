If you are vegan, you must have come across a popular ingredient called tofu. Tofu is made from curdled soymilk and has been gaining popularity in the past few years since people started incorporating vegan food habits. Tofu serves as a popular vegan alternative to paneer. If you haven't tried it yet, then this is your sign to do so! Plain tofu is bland but today we bring a delightfully creamy recipe that will make you fall in love with this vegan ingredient – Tofu Tikka Masala! This flavourful recipe does not require many ingredients from your pantry. What's more, if you are thinking of becoming vegan, then this could be your gateway dish! Intrigued? Read on to learn how to make a tofu tikka masala recipe at home.





Tofu Tikka Masala is flavourful and delicious.

Photo Credit: iStock



Is Tofu Tikka Masala Any Good?

Yes! Tofu tikka masala adds an incredible vegan touch to the famed Chicken Tikka Masala dish. This easy-to-make dish is like a party in mouth with a perfect harmony of different flavours – spicy, tangy, smoky and creamy. Tofu tikka masala has authentic Indian flavours and spices but is extremely versatile. Since its star ingredient is Tofu, this plant-based dish is vegan and gluten-free but at the same time super indulgent and creamy. You can make this dish for friends and family get-togethers, or if you just want to try a vegan recipe without compromising on a variety of flavours.

What Can You Pair With Tofu Tikka Masala?

Just like any other gravy dish, Tofu Tikka Masala tastes best when eaten with flatbreads like roti, paratha or naan. You can also pair this dish with white or brown rice. A personal tip – if you want the best flavours of Tofu Tikka Masala, pair it with garlic naan or mirch laccha paratha.

Tofu is made from condensed Soy milk.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Tofu At Home?

To make tofu at home, take soymilk and heat it in a pan. Now add a coagulant liquid like lemon juice or vinegar and let the soymilk curdle. Remove the formed lumps by using a spatula or muslin cloth. Shape the soy curds into a block and put some weight over it to remove excess moisture. And it's done!

How To Make Tofu Tikka Masala At Home: Easy Recipe To Make Tofu Tikka Masala At Home

Tofu Tikka Masala is an easy-to-make vegan curry recipe that is delicious and so flavourful. If you have pre-made tofu, this recipe does not require many ingredients from your pantry and tastes similar to Chicken Tikka Masala. To make Tofu Tikka Masala, marinate the tofu cubes in a yoghurt and spice blend and set it aside. Prepare the creamy gravy using onions, tomatoes, and spices and blend it into a smooth paste. Cook the marinated tofu cubes and add them to the gravy. And it's done!





Need a step-by-step guide to making Tofu Tikka Masala? Click here to know more.





