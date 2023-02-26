Indian food offers a unique blend of flavours, spices, and aromas. Each region has its own distinct style and dishes, ranging from the vegetarian cuisine of South India to the rich meat-based dishes of North India. And one such popular dish is tikka masala. This dish is a variation of chicken tikka, and is known for its rich, creamy and flavourful sauce. However, if you're a vegetarian and don't want to miss out on these incredible flavours, you're at the right place. Here we bring you an interesting recipe that you'll absolutely love. It is called chana tikka masala.





Chana tikka masala is a vegetarian version of the popular chicken tikka masala dish. In this recipe, roasted chickpeas are cooked in a delectable tikka masala gravy. The gravy for chana tikka masala is similar to the gravy for chicken tikka masala, with a tomato base and a blend of spices. It tastes best when served with rice or naan, and garnished with fresh coriander leaves. Make this delicious curry for a wholesome dinner meal and enjoy! Without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

Chana Tikka Masala Recipe: How To Make Chana Tikka Masala

To begin with, add chana (chickpea), haldi, red chilli powder, salt, lemon juice and vegetable oil in a bowl. Toss well to coat the chickpeas evenly with all the masalas. In a pan, heat some oil and add the marinated chana. Roast them for 4-5 minutes or until they look slightly charred.





Now, we need to prepare the tikka masala sauce. For this, add oil, onion, tomatoes, cashew nuts, ginger, garlic, and all the spices in a separate pan. Roast them until they become soft. Once done, allow the sauce to cool. Transfer to a mixer grinder to form a smooth paste. (You can also add some water at this stage).





Now, add the paste to the pan again and let it come to a boil. Add the roasted chana and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes and add fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot! Chana tikka masala is ready!





So, what are you waiting for? Try out this delicious recipe at home and let us know you liked its taste in the comments below. If you're looking for more tikka masala recipes, click here.

