Christmas 2019: Try This Gluten-Free Christmas Cake At Home This Festive Season

Christmas is almost here and it's the season to make merry and indulge in the joy of festive spirit. It is one of the most widely celebrated festivals across the world with schools, colleges and even offices celebrating it in different ways. From fun secret Santas to beautiful decoration of fairy lights and Christmas trees all around, the festival of joy is all about this and more. Food is another most important part of Christmas. It is the time to feast on delectable foods with family and friends. Along with the festival's splendour of Christmas trees, gifts, and Santa caps, the festival also brings with it scrumptious goodies to relish.





Think of authentic turkey, roast chicken, stollen bread, plum cakes, desserts and more! Christmas is the time when you can see the town gleaming with lights and markets loaded with sumptuous foodie delights. While one may love to indulge in a grand feast full of interesting dishes, a Christmas cake is one of the most important parts of the festival. And what if you could have your favourite Christmas cake gluten-free?





Several food ingredients or grains have a protein called gluten, which occurs with starch in the endosperm of a number of cereal grains. While gluten might be protein, it has several disorders associated to it including severe allergies that may require people to completely shun food grains and food products with gluten in them. With an increased awareness, people have started to look for gluten-free alternatives and have even re-discovered certain gluten-free options that have always been a part of our kitchens. And while you might think that a meal devoid of wheat, barley, rye or such gluten foods would lack in flavour too, you are in for a surprise.





In the festive spirit of Christmas, here we have a delicious Christmas cake made completely gluten free with almond flour. With the tangy bit of orange zest and lemon zest along with the goodness of jaggery, apple and a host of dry fruits, this gluten-free Christmas cake is the ideal one to bake at home.





Find the recipe of gluten-free Christmas cake here and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







