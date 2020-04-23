Sattu Drink By Shilpa Shetty Is Just The Recipe We Need To Stay Hydrated This Summer

This summer drink made with sattu is ideal for summer.

Sattu drink is known to hydrate and boost energy in the body.

It is easy to make at home, and is ideal for hot summers.

The hot and muggy season of summer is here, and it's important to increase our intake of fluids to stay hydrated. The current generation veers towards quick-fixes and is hooked on to aerated drinks and canned juices to quench their thirst. These highly processed, preservative-rich drinks rest our thirst only temporarily, without providing any health benefits, whatsoever. A better thing to do would be to stick to your roots and make delicious, refreshing drinks at home, with age-old potent ingredients. Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who has also made a mark for herself as a prolific home chef, dishes out recipe of sattu drink, which is healthy, easy to make, and of course, yummy.





Sattu is a healthy flour, usually made of roasted Bengal gram, and sometimes, chickpeas, ground to make a fine powder. This powder is used to make sherbats, milkshakes and other drinks. In Punjab, sattu is made with barley. You can either make make sattu powder at home, or you can easily buy it from your local grocery store.





Sattu drink is extremely cooling and hydrating.

This sattu drink by Shilpa Shetty is extremely hydrated and helps energise you from within. It is loaded with protein, fibre and minerals like potassium and magnesium. Shilpa Shetty blends together sattu powder, jeera powder, amchur powder, mint leaves, coriander leaves, pink salt, freshly squeezed lemon water, a pinch of coconut sugar (optional), deseeded chilies, ice cubes, and that's it - your sattu drink is ready.





Make this cooling and refreshing summer drink to brave the heat and stay fit this summer, just like Shilpa Shetty.









