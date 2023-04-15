Kadhi is possibly one of the few dishes that we can have on repeat, without any complaint. Right? It is light, flavourful and defines comfort for all. When paired with a portion of rice, it makes for a soulful meal, especially on a hot summer day. Interestingly, you will find multiple variations of the humble kadhi recipe. In fact, if you explore, you will find every region has its unique version of kadhi, defining the palate of the locals. You have Rajasthani kadhi, Maharashtrian kadhi, South Indian kadhi and dhaba-style kadhi as well.





But what remains the most popular in the lot are Punjabi kadhi, Sindhi Kadhi and Gujarati kadhi. While Punjabi kadhi adds crispy pakodas in it, Gujarati kadhi is lighter and includes curd, curry leaves and jaggery. Then we have Sindhi kadhi, made with lots of seasonal vegetables. Let's find out the major differences between these kadhis.





Punjabi Kadhi Vs Sindhi Kadhi Vs Gujarati Kadhi: Comparing The Recipes:

Apparently, all these kadhis look the same. But if you dive in deep, you will find some major differences between Punjabi kadhi, Gujarati kadhi and Sindhi kadhi in terms of ingredients, flavour and consistency.

1. Ingredients:

While besan and dahi remain constant in all the recipes, Punjabi kadhi includes besan pakoda and a pool of spices. It is the most flavourful in the lot. Gujarati kadhi on the other hand is lighter and includes just three basic ingredients in the tadka - mustard seeds, curry leaves and red chilli. You can add methi seeds at times. Sindhi kadhi is the most different in the lot. It includes various seasonal vegetables to make for a wholesome meal. That's not all. Sindhi kadhi also includes tamarind in the recipe for added tanginess.

2. Consistency:

Punjabi kadhi has a thicker consistency when compared to Gujarati kadhi. The latter has a runny is runny gravy and tastes the best when paired with rice. For Punjabi kadhi, you can also add roti and paratha on the sides. Sindhi kadhi on the other hand is much like dal made with sabzi. You can pair with rice or have it as is as one-pot meal.

3. Flavours:

Punjabi kadhi is spicier in the lot, thanks to the use of cumin powder, red chilli powder, hing and more. Gujarati kadhi is lighter as it includes just three basic spices. Sindhi kadhi, on the other hand, adds a burst of flavours, thanks to the use of vegetables in the recipe.





Now that you know the differences between Punjabi kadhi, Gujarati Kadhi and Sindhi kadhi, let's find out how to make the spiciest one in the lot. Can you guess which one it is? It's the delicious Punjabi kadhi.





Kadhi is popular all over the country.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Punjabi Kadhi: Tips To Remember While Making Punjabi Kadhi:

Crispy besan pakoda, dunked in spicy yogurt-gravy, Punjabi kadhi spells indulgence. But making it perfectly is not as easy as it seems. People often complain of thick gravy, undercooked pakodas and more. Fret not, as always, we have your back. We have found some smart tips that will help you prepare Punjabi kadhi like a pro. Take a look.

5 Hacks To Make Punjabi Kadhi Like A Pro:

1. Don't make your kadhi too thick:





We agree, Punjabi kadhi has a thicker gravy. But making it too thick can take away all its essence. So, if you feel the gravy is turning thicker, just add some hot water to it and let it simmer for some time.

2. Avoid making your kadhi too runny:

Getting the right consistency is the first step towards making a perfect kadhi. So, if you end up making a runny kadhi, then fret not! All you need to do is mix some corn-starch with hot water and add to the kadhi. Boil it for some time and you get the perfect kadhi ready in no time.

3. Fry the pakodas well:

The pakoda plays an equally important role in Punjabi kadhi preparation. An undercooked pakoda takes away the whole essence of the dish. All you need to do is, heat the oil well, then put it on medium flame and fry the pakodas in small batches.

4. Cook on low flame:

We often cook our meals on high flame to save time in the kitchen. But least we realise that, we end us ruining the dish in the process. Kadhi needs to be cooked on low flame to prevent curdling of the dahi. Moreover, you need to keep stirring the dish occasionally to avoid burning.

5. Choose the right ingredients:

It is considered the base of good cooking. The better your ingredients are, the better your meal tastes. For Punjabi kadhi, choose fresh dahi as it will help add the perfect tanginess to the dish.





What are you waiting for? Follow these steps and prepare yourself a delicious bowl of Punjabi kadhi this weekend. Click here for the recipe.