Sweet potatoes (or shakarkandi) are a storehouse of nutrients that are essential for your body. They are especially good for digestion, eye health and sugar levels. Sweet potatoes can be prepared in many ways - they can be enjoyed as a meal with other veggies or also made into any number of snacks like fries, wedges and chaat. But one of the most nutritious ways of enjoying sweet potatoes is by using them to make soup. Today, we bring you the recipe for a unique sweet potato soup with Thai flavours. This soup combines fresh veggies along with creamy coconut milk infused with Thai curry paste and other spices. It is a wholesome meal that can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner



Why You Should Try Thai Sweet Potato Soup

There are many variations of sweet potato soups. Adding classic Thai flavours in the form of red curry paste, peanuts and coconut makes this dish stand out from the others. It is lightly spiced and creamy in texture - you won't have to force yourself to drink it. Once you taste it, you will be left wanting more! This sweet potato soup has a range of health benefits. Here are some of them



Boosts Immunity

Sweet Potatoes have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. They contain carotenoids and anthocyanins, which protect the body from free radical damage. They are also loaded with vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium. Together, these nutrients help strengthen the immune system. The spices used in this soup are also great for your immunity.

Improves Digestion

Regular potatoes are known to sometimes cause problems like acidity and bloating. Sweet potatoes are a better option for your gut. They are loaded with fibre and can help keep constipation and other issues at bay. Furthermore, if you're lactose intolerant, this soup is a good choice as it uses coconut milk and not regular milk.



May Help in Weight Loss

When consumed in moderation, sweet potatoes can help you shed those extra kilos by keeping you full for longer. They are high in fibre but have a low glycemic index, which helps control sugar levels. This is also why this vegetable is sometimes recommended to those suffering from diabetes.





Sweet potatoes offer high nutrition and can be turned into various recipes. Image Credit: iStock



How To Make Thai Sweet Potato Soup I Shakarkandi Soup Recipe:

To begin making this soup, first heat oil (olive/sesame/vegetable) in a medium-sized pot. On medium flame, saute the onions, garlic, ginger and red curry paste.

Add sweet potatoes and carrots. Stir-fry all these ingredients for 5 minutes.

Add vegetable broth and coconut milk to the pot. Spoon a little bit of soy sauce for a better taste. Stir the stock and veggies well.

Once it starts boiling, lower the heat and cover the pot. Stir occasionally and allow the mixture to cook for around half an hour.

Once the veggies are soft, remove the mixture from the heat. Blend it thoroughly in a blender to form a smooth, thick soup. Add more seasoning as required. If you want it creamier, you can even add more coconut milk.

Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish it with fresh coriander and peanuts.



Click here for the full recipe for Thai-style Sweet Potato soup.





It's always a good idea to serve this creamy soup with some toasted bread or plain crackers. Try making this dish for your next meal and you will have a new favourite soup.











