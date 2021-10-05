The festival of Navaratri is almost here and people across India have geared up to celebrate the festival with much enthusiasm. One of the most significant festivals among the Hindus, Navaratri is dedicated to incarnations of Goddess Durga. Devotees fast for nine days and worship one avatar of the Goddess each day. This year the festival begins on October 7th and commences with Vijaya Dashami on October 15, 2021. The eighth day of Navratri - known as Ashtami or Durga Ashtami - is considered the most important day of Durga Puja. On this day, devotees perform special puja for Goddess Durga.





Navaratri 2021: When Is Durga Ashtami? Date And Time (Tithi):

This year, Ashtami falls on October 13, 2021 (Wednesday).





Ashtami Tithi Begins - 09:47 PM, October 12, 2021





Ashtami Tithi Ends - 08:07 PM, October 13, 2021





Sandhi Puja Muhurat - 07:43 PM to 08:31 PM, October 13, 2021

(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)

Durga Ashtami 2021: Significance And Rituals Of Ashtami:

Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is considered one of the most auspicious days of the five-day-long Durga Puja Festival. On this day, several devotees observe ritualistic fast and gather at pandals to offer pushpanjali. After the puja, people indulge in bhog and light veg food throughout the day.





We handpicked 5 such classic veg recipes that hold a constant position in Bhog thali. Let's take a look.

Here're 5 Bhog Recipes For You:

Khichuri:





A Bengali version of comforting khichdi, this dish is made with gobindo bhog rice, roasted moong dal, vegetables and oodles of ghee. It is light, aromatic and flavourful and leaves a comforting effect on mind and soul. Click here for recipe.





Labra:





Labra is a veggie mish-mash that makes a perfect side dish with khichuri. It includes spices like panch phoron and ginger that makes the dish stand out in the lot. Click here for recipe.





Aloo Bhaja:





Much like French fries, this dish is potatoes, cut in circular shape and fried until golden brown in colour. You can also julienne the potatoes and deep fry until they turn crispy and crunchy.





Chutney:





This Bengali-style chutney is made with tomatoes, cashew nuts, raisins, panch phoron and more. This delicacy helps you end the meal on a sweet note. Give it a try. Click here for recipe.





Rosogolla:





Rosogolla needs no separate introduction. It is light, spongy and melts in mouth in just no time. And the best part is you can make it at home too. Click here for recipe.





This year, try these recipes and make the festival a lavish affair.