Shilpa Shetty's Super Healthy 'Veggie Concoction' Packs In A Nutritious Punch In Under 100 Calories!

Bollywood actor and fitness influencer Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been our constant source of inspiration for healthy food. The diva loves bingeing on sinful desserts during the weekends, but makes sure she eats clean during the rest of the days of the week. Her experiments with low-calorie and healthy dishes have even resulted in two cookbooks containing all the recipes that she swears by. Shilpa Shetty has taught us how to strike a healthy balance between our love for food and eating healthy to prevent weight gain. She also keeps sharing videos of workouts and yoga sessions, encouraging her followers and fans to incorporate exercise in their daily routines. So if you are looking for inspiration to spruce up your meals with taste, all the while maintaining their low-calorie profile, you can always turn towards Shilpa Shetty's Instagram page. The beauty posts numerous snapshots of her healthy meals, with a list of ingredients that go into them, helping us re-create these dishes and drinks at home.





Just yesterday Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a picture of a 'veggie concoction' on her Instagram stories, which looks super healthy and possibly contains less than 100 calories! The super-healthy drink contains bottle gourd, cucumber, apple and tulsi. All these ingredients are high in fibre and low in calories, making the drink a great pick for an evening mid-meal pick.

Have a look!











Alright, we know what you're thinking! The drink doesn't look appetising at all. But it sure packs in a superb nutritious punch with a shockingly low amount of calories. A 100 gm apple pulp contains just 52 calories, while both bottle gourd and cucumber have just 15 calories in the same amount of vegetable, according to USDA data. The fruit and the veggies contain loads of fibre and phytonutrients, which are essential to promote satiety and fight inflammation. Moreover, apples, bottle gourd and cucumber have all been known to promote weight loss.





The presence of high water content in cucumbers ensures hydration, regulation of blood sugar levels and digestive health. Bottle gourd too is important to keep tummy troubles away and keep urinary tract infections at bay. The tulsi or holy basil in the drink provides an additional anti-bacterial punch to the drink. Tulsi is especially recommended for consumption during monsoons, which is the time when we tend to fall sick very often. Now that's what we call an all-rounder recipe! We can't wait to re-create this super healthy and nutritious 'veggie concoction' recipe at home. What about you?







