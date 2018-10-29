Shilpa Shetty Tasted Chocolate For First Time In 3 Years: Here Expressions Were Priceless! (Video)

Highlights Shilpa Shetty said she gave up chocolate for a 'mannat'

Binge queen Shilpa Shetty Kundra never lets her weekends be dull and she makes sure that she indulges the glutton in her by eating delicious goodies. Shilpa Shetty always posts the proof of her cheat meals on her Instagram page and her fans and followers love watching the petite diva binge to her heart's content. The mother of one is always encouraging her followers to eat healthy and she also stresses on the importance of eating clean during the weekdays and only indulging yourselves with one cheat meal during the weekend. Shilpa, who is also a fitness influencer for millions of Indians across the globe, has two cookbooks dedicated to healthy recipes to her credit; moreover, she runs a YouTube channel, where she gives out recipes for low-calorie snacks and dishes. But we're totally hooked onto her Sunday binge videos and this Sunday she posted one that just collectively warmed our foodie hearts.





We all know that feeling of eating our favourite foods after a period of abstinence. We're all familiar with that rush of dopamine that comes with eating a much-loved comfort food after a long time. But not many of us are able to resist indulging our desires when it comes to food, but Shilpa Shetty Kundra is another story altogether. The diva broke her 'chocolate fast' after three whole years, this Sunday, by eating a plateful of chocolate fudge cake! Yes you read that right - Shilpa Shetty apparently hadn't eaten chocolate for three years and her expressions after getting a taste of it after so long are simply priceless.

Any bonafide sweet tooth with relate to what Shilpa Shetty is experiencing in this video. Explaining why she had resisted eating chocolates for so long, Shilpa wrote on Instagram "My wish is fulfilled so broke my #CHOCOLATE #MANNAT today with my first hot chocolate fudge cake. Yup, haven't eaten chocolate in 3 years, tried to contain my excitement. Actually an emotional moment for me... For a Mannat one sacrifices something you love (I'm a chocoholic) to get what you love/want/ need. It's the faith that keeps you away from the temptation. Trust me was really hard, but happy I was able to keep up to my promise. Was worth the wait."





Well, all we know is that Shilpa Shetty has been blessed with an extremely strong will power. Is anyone else up for the challenge of giving up chocolates for three years? We sure can't!







