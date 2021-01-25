Shilpa Shetty's 'Sunday Vibe' Was All About Gobi-Gajar-Shalgam Achar - Pictures And Recipe Inside

Shilpa Shetty goes all 'desi' this weekend.

You'll find her relishing healthiest salads to the most decadent pizzas.

This Sunday, Shilpa was seen indulging in spicy gobi-gajar-shalgam achar.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her 'Sunday Binge' has been the talk of the town since long now. The 45-year-old diva, who gives a major fitness goal to the world with her healthy lifestyle and clean food habits, never shies away from sharing her guilty pleasures too. If you happen to follow her on Instagram, you will find the actress sharing almost every slice of her daily life with her followers. From rich and decadent chocolate cakes to delicious panipuri and vada pav - we have seen Shilpa bingeing on different delicious and sinful dishes on the weekends. However, it seems like she preferred keeping this weekend a bit simple, homely and 'desi'.





Sharing her 'Sunday vibe', Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and expressed her love for winter-special gobi-shalgam-gajar ka achar. She posted Instagram stories where she is devouring the spicy achar, and trust us, her expressions were so relatable. "#gobishalgamgajarachar #sundayvibes," she wrote alongside. Let's take a look:





Besides being super delicious, this achar is healthy and gives us the perfect vibe of the season. Fresh and crunchy winter veggies (cauliflower, turnip and carrots) soaked in a spicy mix made with ginger, garlic, gur, mustard seeds, salt, red chilli etc - this winter-special pickle is irresistible! You may either pair this achar with paratha, roti, rice, bread or have it as is while soaking up the winter sun.





Winter-Special: How To Make Gobi-Shalgam-Gajar Achar | Gobi-Shalgam-Gajar Achar Recipe:

Here we have a quick and simple recipe that can help you whip up a yummy jar of achar in less than an hour. All you need to do is heat mustard oil in a pan and fry ginger garlic and spices in it. Add the vegetables and mix till the excess water evaporates and the vegetables turn black-ish in colour. When you get the desired consistency, add syrup made with vinegar and jaggery (gur) to it and mix. Switch off the flame, let the achar cool down and then transfer it to an air-tight jar for any time use.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe.





Prepare it today and enjoy this spicy achar before bidding adieu to the winters.







