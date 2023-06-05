Nowadays, there is no dearth of options when it comes to ice cream flavours. From traditional choices like vanilla and fruits to experimental ones like bubblegum and paan, we can savour wide-ranging varieties of this dessert. But if you like to stick to the classics, you cannot go wrong with butterscotch. This delightfully nutty and delicately sweet ice cream has many fans worldwide. Have you ever wondered how exactly it gets its distinctive taste and texture? Do you think it's not possible to replicate the same at home? Then you're wrong. You can easily make creamy and delicious butterscotch ice cream from scratch. No fancy ingredients or complex techniques are required - just patience and a little love!

Place store-bought fresh cream in the freezer for one hour before you start making the ice cream. Add boiled full-fat milk to a pan or kadhai (do not switch on the stove yet). Add sugar, milk powder, and cornstarch/ custard powder to the mixture and stir with a whisk. Heat the vessel on low-medium flame. Continue stirring until the milk thickens. Once you get a thick paste-like consistency, place it in the freezer for approximately an hour.

To make butterscotch crunch, first melt sugar in a pan on medium flame. Mix some butter with the melted sugar and then add chopped almonds as well as cashews. Transfer this crunchy mixture to a greased plate/ thali, spread it and allow it to cool for a few minutes. Later, use a rolling pin to crush the caramel praline into smaller pieces.

Now, take thick fresh cream in a bowl (after removing excess liquid) and whisk it by hand/ with an electric beater. Add powdered sugar, frozen milk base, butterscotch essence and yellow food colour (optional). Churn the ingredients with a beater or in a regular mixer at high speed. Finally, add the caramel crunch to the churned mixture and combine well. Transfer this final ice cream base to an airtight container, place a plastic wrap on top and then cover it with the lid. Place the container in the deep freezer. After 6-7 hours, your ice cream should have set. Scoop and enjoy!





