Noodles, as we all know, has gained international fame, and even transforms itself to suit the regional palates. In India, Indo-Chinese noodles are now an integral part of the street food culture. But Asian cuisine lovers want to explore the various versions that noodles are fashioned into. Singapore noodles have caught the fancy of noodles enthusiasts with their burst of heavenly flavours. But we often wonder that despite their name, are these delectable stir-fried noodles truly a creation of Singapore? And we dug out the truth.





Also Read: Quick And Easy Noodles Recipe: Make Chilli Garlic Veg Noodles In Just 20 Min

What are Singapore noodles?

Singapore noodles are loved for their vibrant colours, fragrant aromas, and unique blend of flavours. They are made with vermicelli noodles, shrimp, char siu (barbecued pork), vegetables, and a medley of spices. The highlight of the dish is the special curry powder that gives the noodles their distinctive taste. Singapore noodles have become a staple in Chinese restaurants around the world. But did this tantalising dish truly originate in Singapore?

Are Singapore Noodles From Singapore?

The surprising answer is no. Contrary to popular belief, Singapore noodles are not native to Singapore. Singaporean cuisine is renowned for its diverse and flavorful dishes, from prawn laksa and egg roti to fish head curry and Hainanese chicken rice. However, Singapore noodles are relatively unknown in Singapore itself. They are, in fact, a creation of Cantonese chefs who developed them in the bustling restaurants, street stalls, and tea houses of Hong Kong.

So, how did Singapore come to be associated with Singapore?

Several reports suggest that the dish's origin can be traced back to Hong Kong in the years following World War II. Cantonese chefs in Hong Kong were seeking ways to incorporate curry powder into their cuisine, as it had recently made its way into southern Chinese pantries through British colonies. It was during this time that Singapore noodles were discovered. Interestingly, the name "Singapore noodles" was chosen to reflect the cosmopolitan nature of both Singapore and Hong Kong.





Now that we have discussed Singapore noodles in detail, are you tempted to try this delicacy? We say, make it at home as we have the perfect recipe for you.





Also Read: 7 Of The Best Indian Street-Style Noodles Recipes You Must Try

Singapore noodles can be both veg or non-veg

How To Make Singapore Noodles At Home I Singapore Noodles Recipe

The key to excellent Singapore noodles lies in the preparation. Super-thin rice vermicelli, also known as vermicelli noodles, should be softened before being added to the wok. As for the protein component, it can vary based on individual preferences. Common options include prawns, cooked chicken, or pork. In fact, almost any leftover meat can be used. Additionally, eggs can be a delightful addition to the dish. For those who prefer vegetarian options, Singapore noodles are packed with a variety of vegetables, ranging from cabbage to bean sprouts and carrots. We have a vegetarian recipe for Singapore noodles that is easy to make at home.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Singapore noodles.





While Singapore noodles may not be an authentic Singaporean creation, their worldwide popularity makes it a popular choice among foodies. So, the next time you pick a plate of Singapore noodles, remember that you're enjoying a delightful fusion of Chinese and Southeast Asian flavours that have traversed continents.