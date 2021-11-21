Sonam Kapoor is currently spending quality time with family, including her father Anil Kapoor, in London. The actress is also regularly making sure that her Instafam stays updated with their gastronomic adventures. From her posts, it's evident that nothing beats the joy of bonding over food with family. Recently, Sonam shared a meal experience with her parents. She shared photos and videos of herself along with her father at a lunch organized by a friend. The actress and her family tasted a mix of different traditional Indian cuisines at a restaurant in London.





In the caption, Sonam wrote, “What an incredible meal @darjeelingldn with @asmakhanlondon it was such a sumptuous experience. It was such a beautiful mix of Calcutta and Rajasthan, street food and traditional homemade food. Thank you @imranamed for organising this for my parents. Love you.”





In the video, we could catch glimpse of the founder of the restaurant and chef Asma Khan, who spoke about her all-women kitchen.





Here's Sonam's post:

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor had shared another similar experience where Anil Kapoor was seen gorging on a delicious vegan feast in London. The actor is currently vacationing in London with his daughter and is also trying a variety of lip-smacking food. He was seen enjoying a gluten-free, vegan meal. Sonam shared a few videos on Instagram Stories of Anil Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja who were hosted by chef Bettina Bordi. They had leek and tahini dip, fritters with mayonnaise, Brussel sprouts, crushed sweet potatoes, salad, and chickpea pancakes. Know more about Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's food adventures in London here.





At times, Sonam Kapoor also does enjoy cooking. On Diwali, she was seen preparing traditional ladoos. Sonam made some ghee-laden besan ke laddoo. On Instagram, she shared the process of making the sweet treat. We saw Sonam frying nuts, sauteing besan with ghee, and finally, giving it the shape of yummy balls. Watch the video of Sonam preparing besan ke laddoo here.





Sonam Kapoor is a true foodie and does not miss out on any opportunity to try lip-smacking food. From encapsulating her experiences at restaurants to enjoying delectable meals at home, we just hope Sonam keeps on sharing her culinary adventures with us time and again.