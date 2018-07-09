Sonam Kapoor Is Having Loads Of Foodie Fun In Tokyo! (See Pics)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have reached Tokyo recently

Sonam and Anand are celebrating 2-month wedding anniversary

Sonam's vacation food looks really healthy

However, what caught our attention is all the delicious-looking food that Sonam is indulging in, in Japan. A well-known foodie, Sonam Kapoor famously turned vegan a few years back and so obviously all these dishes include a lot of fresh produce as ingredients, but they look far from bland or boring. In fact, some of these dishes look as appetising as any non-vegetarian dish. Have a look!



Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Have You Seen The Couple's Adorable Wedding Cakes? (See Pics Inside)

Who doesn't like their food to look pretty?

You've got to eat your greens!

And finally, for desserts:

Looks like Sonam Kapoor is not forgoing her healthy meals, even while she is on a vacation! But doesn't everything look oh-so-good? In London, Sonam Kapoor had given a shoutout to her restaurateur bestie Samyukta Nair's Bombay Bustle. Sonam and Anand were spotted enjoying a truly desi meal of South Indian dosa, sambhar and chutney at the restaurant, which Sonam said was her "favourite place in London."



Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Just Showed Some Love To This Vegetarian Recipe And It Looks Delicious!

Work wise as well; things have been pretty great for Sonam Kapoor. The actor, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, will be seen next in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. The film also stars Sonam's father and legendary Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, the very talented Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. The teaser for the film was launched recently and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the trailer. Well, we wish Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on their two-month anniversary and wish Sonam keeps sharing her love for food with the world!