If there's any South Indian dish that can give dosa a run for money, then it surely is idli. The second most popular dish in South Indian cuisine, idli defines the food culture of the region. Steamed rice cake, served with sambar and chutney - idli makes for a wholesome meal anytime of the day. It is light, healthy and fulfilling to the core. This why it finds a dedicated fan base across India. So much so that today we get at least one food joint selling idlis, at every corner of this country. That's not all. Many of us now make idlis at home too. With the help of an idli maker and instant idli mix, making this South Indian staple at home has become almost a cakewalk. But did you know an idli recipe has multiple variations across the South Indian regions? That's right.





From podi idli to Kachipuram idli and more - we find different types of idlis, each having their unique taste and texture. Another such version we recently across is goli idli. Small, round-shaped idlis, with a classic South Indian tadka (of mustard seeds and curry leaves), these idlis make for a wholesome breakfast food. Goli idlis look much like paniyaram or paddu, but are steamed instead of frying. And the best part is, for making goli idli, we do not need to prepare any batter beforehand. Subsequently, it decreases the cooking time significantly and helps you put together a meal in just 20 minutes. Sounds interesting? Let's take a look at the recipe.

South Indian Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Goli Idli | Goli Idli Recipe:

Boil water in a pan, add salt and ghee and rice flour, and cook until the water soaks completely. Let it cool down a little and then make soft dough. Then make small balls out of the dough and steam them for some time.





Next prepare a traditional South Indian tadka with urad dal, chana dal, mustard seeds, green chilli, curry leaves, sesame seeds and ginger and add the idlis to it and mix. Finally, garnish with coriander leaves and serve. Simple, right?





Click here for the detailed recipe.





Try this unique goli idli recipe and let us know how you liked it.










