Weekends are all about indulgence, and what better way to indulge than with a delicious chicken curry? While chicken lovers can enjoy it any time of the week, savouring it over the weekend brings even greater joy. You can wholeheartedly dedicate all your attention to it and relish each bite. The best part is that there are so many exciting chicken curry recipes to try from all across the country. This weekend, how about treating your taste buds to a unique version from the state of Maharashtra: kala masala chicken? This chicken curry is quite easy to prepare and will make for a delicious addition to your weekend menu.





What Is Maharashtrian Kala Masala Chicken?

Maharashtrian kala masala chicken is an easy-to-make chicken curry recipe. What makes this curry so unique is that it is prepared using a special kala (black) masala. It consists a blend of flavourful masalas that give the curry a slightly dark colour, hence the name 'kala'. Coconut further helps add a distinct flavour to the curry and makes it taste even more divine. It offers a spicy flavour, making it a must-try for those who like a kick of spice in their curries. You can relish this curry for both lunch and dinner.

What To Serve With Maharashtrian Kala Masala Chicken?

To fully savour the taste of Maharashtrian kala masala chicken, consider pairing it with Indrayani rice or jowar biryani. Indrayani rice is a staple in Maharashtrian households and is known for its delightful aroma. When paired with kala masala chicken, it makes for a stellar combination. Jowar biryani, on the other hand, offers an interesting flavour and makes for a healthy accompaniment to the curry. Other than these two options, you can also relish the curry along with regular steamed rice.

Maharashtrian Kala Masala Chicken Recipe | How To Make Maharashtrian Kala Masala Chicken

This recipe for Maharashtrian Kala Masala Chicken was shared by chef Prachi Agarkar on her official Instagram handle. Start by preparing the chicken stock. Pressure-cook the chicken with chopped onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, a pinch of turmeric, salt, and a little water. In the meantime, char-grill the onions, coconut, and green chillies directly on the flame for 5-6 minutes. Transfer them to a blender. Roast coriander seeds and add them to the blender along with ginger-garlic, and coriander leaves, then blend into a paste. Now, heat oil in a kadhai, add curry leaves, kala garam masala, the prepared onion-garlic paste, and stir fry until it starts to release oil. Add the chicken pieces along with water, cover, and cook for about 10 minutes. Once done, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot! Your Maharashtrian kala masala chicken is ready to be savoured.

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

Try out this mouth-watering chicken curry recipe and let us know how you found its taste in the comments below. Happy Cooking!





