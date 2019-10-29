Street Food Of India: Make Desi-Style Spicy Potatoes Snack With This Easy Recipe Video

This spicy potatoes snack is ideal for evening hunger.

Potatoes or aloo are so ingrained in Indian cuisine that we have it in one form or another almost every day. Be it a curry, paratha or chips, potatoes are our first choice as the main ingredient. This vegetable is so popular because it is versatile and easily available. We share a special bonding with our street foods and they all rely heavily on potatoes. Aloo tikki, aloo samosa, even bhel puri and pani puri have tid-bits of potatoes in them. This just proves that potatoes make for the best snack ingredient and no dish is complete without this veggie. Banking on that thought, we have come out with another lip-smacking snack that is just pure aloo.





Manjula Jain, a popular food vlogger, shared the recipe of spicy potatoes snack on her YouTube channel ‘Manjula's Kitchen'. The recipe video shows you descriptively how to make this delicious snack in a few easy steps. All you have to do is boil your potatoes and cook them with typical Indian spices like cumin seeds, coriander powder, fennel, fenugreek seeds, and shredded ginger.





Since, we like almost everything super spicy, this snack has to match our palate. So, we add black pepper and green chili to spice it up and later add lime juice to bring a complementing zesty flavour to it. A top coating of coriander leaves add some freshness of the ‘greens' and you get a tummy-filling snack to go with your evening tea or to serve to your guests as an appetiser before dinner time.

Watch the recipe video of spicy aloo chaat here and don't forget to make it next time you crave for a desi-style snack.

