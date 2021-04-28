It would not be an exaggeration to say that India is obsessed with chickpeas or chana, be it black or white. The white chickpeas, also known as chole or chana, are mostly consumed in curried or semi-dry form, which is what makes it an excellent choice when you are planning a quintessential vegetarian lunch or dinner. But did you know that chana could be used to make a myriad snacks as well? It is, in fact, a very popular ingredient in chaats like aloo tikki, ragda and gol gappas. This chole chaat recipe by food vlogger and YouTuber Alpa celebrates chickpea in all its glory. The tantalising mix of chutneys and masalas make this a treat worth remembering.

Masala Chole Chaat Recipe | How To Make Masala Chole Chaat:

1. Take some chole or Kabuli chana, soak them overnight so they fluff up.

2. Remove excess water and boil chana in the cooker.

3. Add water in the cooker, pressure cook until 3-4 whistles on medium flame. Remove excess water.

4. Make chaat spice-mix by combining red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric, cumin powder, garam masala, rock salt, chaat masala. Add 3 tbsp water and mix well. Keep the spice mix aside.

5. Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin and chopped ginger, saute on medium flame.

6. Add the spice mix to the pan and cook on low flame until it releases oil.

7. Add boiled chana and mix well. Toss with the masalas until your chanas are well-coated.

8. Add salt, mix well and cook for 2 minutes.

9. Transfer the chanas to a bowl, let it cool a bit.

10. Add boiled potatoes, chopped onions, chopped green chillies, chopped tomatoes, tamarind juice or imli ka paani or tamarind chutney, chopped coriander leaves, lemon juice. Mix everything well.

You can add any veggies of your choice. Since the summer is upon us, some chopped cucumbers could also be added to the chaat. Similarly, you can use any chutney or smear of your choice depending upon your liking.

Watch full recipe video of Masala Chole Chaat here:

Try this recipe today and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.