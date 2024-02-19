Birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, celebrations, there's a cake for every occasion. Cakes are sweet, delectable and wholesome treats that make every occasion special. While it may happen rarely, there are times when it seems impossible to finish this dessert. And unless you store the cake properly, its taste will go stale. Leftover cake sitting at the kitchen counter may seem like a culinary problem, but with a little bit of imagination and creativity, can be transformed into other desserts. If you are someone who is struggling to use leftover cake or are just anti-food wastage, then fret not! We have combined a list of 5 ways to use leftover cake.





Cake rusks are sweet and delicious.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Ways To Use Leftover Cake

1. Rusk

If you have leftover cake, why not just make it into sweet and crispy rusks? Rusks are dry biscuits that are baked twice. To make cake rusk, slice the leftover cake into thin, even pieces and bake them in an air fryer or oven at a low temperature till they lose all their moisture. The result would be dry and crisp cake rusks that can be enjoyed with chai or coffee.

2. Toppings

Don't underestimate the power of cake crumbs! You can use cake crumbs as toppings on your ice cream and shakes. Simply crumble the leftover cake into fine pieces and toast them in the oven or air fryer until they are crispy. Dried cake crumbs add a layer of texture and flavour, along with a delightful crunch to your favourite desserts!

3. Ice Cream Sandwich

Is there any competition to ice cream sandwiches when it comes to delightful desserts? You can easily convert the leftover cake into ice cream sandwiches by cutting the baked bread into squares or rounds. Scoop in your favourite ice cream in between the slices and roll the edges in chopped nuts or chocolate chips. Let it set in the freezer and it's ready!

Leftover cake can be used to make ice cream sandwiches.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Truffles

Easy, handheld and delicious, truffles are liked by kids and adults alike. If you have leftover cake, simply convert it into truffles. Crumble leftover cake into fine crumbs and mix it with condensed milk to achieve a dough-like consistency. Roll the mixture into small balls and then coat it with cocoa powder. Enjoy these bite-sized treats with warm milk!

5. Cake Shake

Have you ever made a milkshake with leftover cake? If not, then this is your sign! Desserts and beverages, when combined, make for an amazing shake. To make a cake shake, take a blender and add milk, cake and vanilla extract in it. Blend it into a thick mixture and top it with chocolate chips. And it's ready!





Do you know any other ways you can use leftover cake? Let us know in the comments below!