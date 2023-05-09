Milkshake is a classic drink that everyone, especially kids, enjoys. It is a popular drink among children because it is sweet, creamy, and can be made in a variety of flavours. We are aware that most kids are not too fond of plain milk, but a milkshake is a great way to get them excited about drinking milk and give them a healthy dose of calcium. Milkshakes are a perfect summertime beverage because they are served cold. They can be served for breakfast or as an after-school snack. If you're looking for a tasty milkshake recipe for your kids, we've got you covered. Take a look at these delicious recipes below.





Here Are 5 Tasty Milkshake Recipes For Kids:

1. Chocolate Hazelnut Milkshake

Nothing beats a glass full of chocolate hazelnut milkshake. Kids love chocolate, and this is the best way to give their favourite food a healthy twist. This creamy concoction is packed with flavours of chocolate, cocoa powder, and hazelnut. Make this at home and impress your kids. Click here for the full recipe.

This milkshake is packed with chocolate flavour.

2. Strawberry Milkshake

Kids will not be able to take their eyes off this vibrant-coloured milkshake. This delicious milkshake gets its beautiful pink colour from strawberries. All you need to do is blend a handful of strawberries with milk and sugar, and your tasty strawberry milkshake will be ready in 10 minutes. Click here for the full recipe.

Strawberries are rich in vitamin C

3. Almond Saffron Milkshake

What's better than giving your kids a power-packed drink rich in vitamin E? Almond milkshake is a healthy and tasty milk drink that you can easily prepare at home with almonds, honey, milk, and saffron. Garnish it with chopped almonds to make it look appealing. Click here for the full recipe.





4. Mango Milkshake

Summer season calls for a special mango milkshake recipe. This refreshing summer cooler is made with the goodness of mango, milk, and yogurt. Make sure to use sweet and juicy mangoes to make the milkshake. Click here for the full recipe.

Prepare tasty mango shake for breakfast.

5. Oreo Milkshake

Your kids will become fans of this chocolatey and creamy milkshake. Oreo milkshake can be made in 10 minutes with just three ingredients: Oreo cookies, vanilla ice cream, and milk. Serve it cold and let your kids beat the heat with this delicious milkshake. Click here for the full recipe.





Note: These recipes may not be suitable for kids with lactose intolerance.