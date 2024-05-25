The harsh summer heat has taken a toll on us, with temperatures crossing over 45 degrees in some cities. In such a situation, we can't help but depend on refreshing beverages to cool ourselves. Among the myriads of options, lassi is quite popular. It has an irresistible creamy texture and comes in endless varieties. While you may have tried versions such as mango lassi, rose lassi, strawberry lassi, have you ever tried sattu lassi? Sattu is a protein-rich flour made from roasted chana, and it is widely popular in the state of Bihar. If you're a lassi lover, take a break from all the regular versions and try this unique sattu lassi this summer season. Before we get into the recipe, here are some other questions that might interest you.

What Is Sattu Lassi?

Sattu lassi is a staple in Bihari households. It has a super-rich and creamy texture, making it a refreshing summer beverage. To make it, yoghurt is combined with dry fruits, sattu powder, and sugar. It is super easy to make and tastes best when served chilled.

Is Sattu Lassi Healthy?

Absolutely! Sattu, the key ingredient in this lassi, boasts several health benefits. It is rich in fibre, protein, calcium,and iron. Sattu also possesses cooling properties, making it a great addition to your summer diet. Apart from making this lassi, you can even use sattu to make paratha, sharbat, chutneys, etc.

How To Ensure Sattu Lassi Has A Creamy Texture?

To make perfectly creamy sattu lassi, you must use the right type of yoghurt. We recommend using full-fat yoghurt as it yields better results than low-fat yoghurt. Also, ensure that you blend the yoghurt well before adding the other ingredients.

How To Make Sattu Lassi | Sattu Lassi Recipe

Sattu lassi is an easy-to-make recipe at home. The recipe for Sattu Lassi was shared on Instagram by the user @cookwithshivangi. To make it, blend yoghurt and add it to a large bowl. Next, add sattu powder along with chopped dry fruits such as almonds, cashew nuts, and raisins. Give it a nice mix and add sugar. You can even add jaggery (gud) powder if you wish to make it healthier. Finally, pour the mixture into a glass and garnish with chopped pistachios. Your sattu lassi is ready to be savoured.

Watch the complete recipe video for sattu lassi below:

Try out this delicious lassi recipe this summer season and let us know how you liked its taste. If you're interested in trying more such lassi recipes, click here to explore our impressive collection.