Pizza is one of the most beloved foods, and what's better than making it at home with a twist? We all love pizza, with its soft bread and delicious toppings, but have you ever tried making pizza cones? This is a great weekend activity to do with your family and friends. Pizza cones are versatile, unique, and easy to hold. You can quickly make hot, cheesy pizza cones loaded with your favourite toppings at home. The best part is you can add anything of your choice and customise it the way you like. These cones are a fun way to spice up your pizza party at home.

How to Make the Perfect Pizza Dough:

Preparing pizza dough is the most crucial step. It can be tricky, but it's quite simple once you get the hang of it. Using the right method is important because we don't want a super hard pizza crust or an extremely soft one that won't hold the shape of the cone. To make the perfect pizza dough, you will need flour. You can use refined flour, but if you want a healthier option, then using wheat flour would be a good choice. Next, you will need yeast, which, when mixed with water, activates and starts the fermentation process in the dough, giving it fluffiness. We will also require sugar, salt, and a few spices to add to the flour to enhance the taste of the dough. Click here for the step-by-step recipe.



Preparing pizza dough requires simple ingredients and basic kneading skills. Photo Credit: iStock

How to Shape the Pizza Cone:

To make a pizza cone, it is essential to design and structure the cone in a way that it doesn't have any loose ends or gaps, as this may result in sauce leakage from the cone. All you need is glass; it would be a better choice to use steel or aluminium glass instead of easily breakable glass because you will have to put a little pressure on the glass to shape the dough. Just take the rolled dough sheet, put it on the sides of the glass, and form it in the shape of a cone. Ensure fix the sides to avoid leakage. You can also reuse soda drink cans to shape the cone in the same method.

How to Make Pizza Cones in Simple Steps

These are the basic steps you need to follow to make the pizza cone.

Prepare the dough. Make sure it is fermented properly.

Next, prepare the pizza sauce. The sauce is made from cooked tomato puree, which is the main ingredient of the recipe.

Prepare the pizza cones with the help of a glass.

Slice the vegetables and meat of your choice. This could be zucchini, mushrooms, corn, olives, chicken, pepperoni, etc.

Now, spread some homemade pizza sauce with the help of a spoon, add in the toppings, and put in a generous amount of cheese.

On top, add seasonings of your choice.

The final step is to cook the pizza in the oven. For this, you can put cones in the aluminium glass and place them in the oven.

For the detailed recipe, click here.





Enjoy the weekend with this fulfilling recipe!

