Are you bored of ordering the same food every weekend? If the answer is yes, we have some delicious treats for you to try this weekend. All it takes is a skewer and your favourite ingredients. We are making some fun snacks on a stick. You can opt for fruits for a refreshing version or shrimp for a hearty version. There are also fun options for kids, such as pizza on a stick and s'mores on a stick. Sounds tempting, right? Read on to learn how to make these and what ingredients you will need.

Here Are 5 Fun And Tasty 'Food On A Stick' Recipes You Must Try:

1. Pizza On A Stick

If you like pizza, you will love pizza on a stick! Soak wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes before cooking to prevent burning of the stick. Prepare pizza dough using milk, sugar, yeast and flour. Knead and let it rest. Once the dough is ready, roll it thinly and spread pizza sauce on it. Now take a skewer and put bell peppers, olives, jalapenos, onions and any other of your favourite pizza toppings. Keep some space in between the veggies. Now take the pizza strips and wrap them on the skewer. Apply some oil, add grated cheese and bake. Enjoy!

2. Fruit And Cheese Sticks

This is a delicious summer snack which is fruity and cheesy. Take skewers and alternatively thread your favourite fruits that will pair well with cheese cubes. Some fruits that make a good pairing include strawberries and grapes. You can also add mangoes, apples and any other fruit of your choice.

3. Shrimp And Watermelon Kebabs

This is a flavourful stick recipe that combines seafood with fruits. If you are not a shrimp fan, you can also use chicken or any vegetarian alternative like soya chunks. Thread the shrimp and watermelons alternatively on the skewers and grill. You can serve it with a mix of soy sauce, chilli sauce, honey and minced garlic.

4. S'mores On A Stick

A s'more is a beloved sweet snack, especially among children. It consists of a mix of toasted marshmallows and chocolate, sandwiched between two pieces of graham crackers. You can make it more fun by adding a stick. Prepare the s'mores by first mixing marshmallows and chocolate chips in warmed milk. Add this mix on a graham cracker and sandwich with another. Let it set for a few hours and then add a stick in the centre of each s'more. Serve and enjoy.

5. Greek Salad Skewers

Now you can enjoy the delicious Greek salad on a stick. Assemble skewers by layering seasoned feta cubes, olives, cherry tomatoes, and pieces of cucumbers. Add lemon juice if you want. Enjoy!

Which of these is your favourite stick food recipe? Share with us in the comments section.