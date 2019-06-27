World Cup 2019: Treat Your Guests With This 5-Minute Cheese And Pineapple Sticks Starter Recipe

Bring together cheese and pineapple to make this stellar recipe

Highlights Treat your guests with snacks that are both delicious & easy-to-grab

This appetiser recipe can be served on game nights

Pair this sweet and savoury combo with your favourite drinks

World Cup season is on and the cricket fever seems to be only increasing! The best way to make the most of those live cricket matches is to watch them in the comforts of your home with your family or friends while munching some delicious snacks and drinks. If you plan to host a game night at your place, treat your guests with snacks that are not just delicious but are also easy-to-grab. After all, who has got the time to go and serve elaborate meals when gripping matches are on!





To make that task easy for you, we have got you an easy and quick starter recipe that is sure to impress the guests. You just have to bring together two classic ingredients and get started with its preparation just five minutes before your guests are expected to arrive. The star ingredients here are cheese and pineapple.





Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi shared a recipe of cheese and pineapple sticks on her YouTube Channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa'. This 5-minute step-by-step recipe can be easily prepared in the comforts of your kitchen without any hassle. For this recipe, Alpa has used tinned pineapple. However, you must always use fresh pineapple and cut them as per your liking. Pair this sweet and savoury combo with cocktails or mocktails of your choice and you're ready to host your friends for the special game night.

Your guests can easily grab these tiny delights while sipping on some chilled drinks.





How To Make Cheese And Pineapple Sticks At Home (Video):









