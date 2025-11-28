Most Indian homes follow one simple habit: knead a big batch of atta and store it in the fridge for the next day or even longer. It feels convenient, especially on busy mornings. You save time, avoid the mess and get straight to making rotis. But convenience does not always match what is best for digestion. Fresh food behaves differently from food that has been sitting for hours. And dough, in particular, changes faster than people realise. An Instagram video, shared by @getsetfit, broke down why storing wheat dough in the fridge may not be as harmless as it seems. The video explained that the science behind atta storage is rarely discussed in Indian kitchens – but it matters for both taste and gut health.





Here is what was explained in the video:

1. Fermentation does not stop in the fridge

Refrigerators slow down the fermentation process, but they do not pause it. Even inside the fridge, yeast keeps working. This leads to the release of carbon dioxide and organic acids. Over time, that changes the smell and flavour of the dough. This is why rotis made from old dough often taste tangy or slightly sour.

2. More bacterial activity = more gas and bloating

If dough sits for more than 24 hours, over-fermentation starts breaking down gluten. Weak gluten means the dough becomes sticky, heavy and difficult to roll. The video added that such rotis digest slowly and may cause gas, bloating and acidity. This is something many people deal with but rarely connect to old atta.

3. Nutrient loss also happens

Over time, fermentation begins to break down vitamins and minerals present in the dough. The creators described it as “baasi energy” – food that fills you up but does not nourish you the way fresh rotis do.

4. Stale dough may raise blood sugar

According to the video, long-fermented dough causes starch to break down faster. That means the body digests it quickly, which can lead to a sharper glucose spike. If someone is watching their sugar levels, this becomes even more relevant.

Watch the full video below:

5 Tips To Store Leftover Atta Properly:

1. Use an Airtight Container

Place the dough in a clean, airtight container to prevent it from drying out and absorbing odors from the fridge. This also keeps bacteria and moisture in check.

2. Apply a Thin Oil Layer

Lightly coat the dough with a thin layer of oil before storing. This prevents the surface from forming a hard crust and keeps the dough soft for rolling later.

3. Refrigerate Promptly

Always refrigerate leftover atta within 30 minutes of kneading. At room temperature, it can ferment quickly, especially in warm climates, leading to sourness.

4. Wrap in Cling Film or Zip Bag

If you don't have a container, wrap the dough tightly in cling film or place it in a zip-lock bag. This minimizes air exposure and helps retain moisture.

5. Use Within 24 Hours

For best taste and texture, use refrigerated dough within 24 hours. If you need to store it longer, freeze it in portions and thaw before use.





The takeaway is simple: fresh dough is better. It tastes better, digests better and supports gut health. If you must store it, keep it for no more than 24 hours. Anything beyond that changes how it affects your body.