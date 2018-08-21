NewMenuAlert: The Trial Box Is Offering Gourmet Experience At Your Door-Step,Have You Tried It Yet?

Highlights The newest entrant in the realm of meal-kits is The Trial Box

Trial box has a wide and extensive menu of the delivery kitchen

These artfully assorted boxes of sheer yumminess are perfect for office

One has to agree that the trend of boxed meals has stirred up the food industry in a big way in the past two-three years. The access to fresh, healthy and affordable meals has struck a chord with a million young individuals, professionals and lazy cooks, who understand their food preferences much better than ever-before. The newest entrant in the realm of meal-kits is The Trial Box. The Trial Box promises to deliver good quality and hassle-free gourmet experience right at your doorstep. These artfully assorted boxes of sheer yumminess are perfect for office get-togethers, brand launches, house parties, picnics and other events. The boxes are planned in a way so that they can cater to the meal requirements of both small groups to large scale corporate event. And that's not all; they have something to please all palettes too. The wide and extensive menu of the delivery kitchen is one of its biggest highlights. From North Indian to Chinese, to Continental, to Mexican, to Italian, and to Mughlai cuisine, their menu may leave you spoilt for choice!





Hoisin chicken

We tried the 'Oriental Box Large' which comprised cheng du lamb, Cantonese fish and hoisin chicken. There is no dearth of oriental restaurants in the city. The oriental box tries its best to offer you a similar experience in the comforts of your own home or office desk. The tender lamb chunks cooked in a medley of soothing spices were aptly paired with pita bread, olives and cherry tomatoes. The perfectly cooked Cantonese fish topped with a delicious sauce made with the goodness of tomatoes and bell-peppers was no less of delight either. Fish lovers may also try their cilantro lime grilled fish, which is grilled to perfection. One large portion of the dish comes with five to six pieces of grilled fish cooked in a sumptuous buttery sauce and served with mashed potatoes, and a mix of fresh veggies like asparagus, broccoli and bell peppers.

Another show-stealer was the Vietnamese noodle bowl. A culinary and visual treat, Vietnamese noodle bowl was a filling share of perfectly cooked glass noodles, grilled chicken, peanuts, half-boiled egg and a generous dose of fresh veggies, like carrots, eggplant, bell-pepper and cilantro. Assembled to perfection, this noodle bowl was fresh and quite filling.





We also tried the 'Sufiana Box', which had double reshmi khus khus kebabs, banno kebabs and Gouchujang chooza. Our favourite of all three has to be the melt-in-mouth reshmi kebab bursting with aromatic spices. Make sure you have them hot to enjoy the best flavours. The Gouchujang chooza also had an interesting sweet and spicy flavour that tends to stays with you too. The banno kebabs were well-cooked but were a bit too chewy for our taste. The same was the case with the mu shu pork. Not only was the pork chewy but the curry in which it was served was a bit underwhelming too, in terms of its overall flavour. The prawn dumplings in Thai curry also failed to shine bright as compared to the chicken and chestnut dimsums in delectable chung fun sauce. The latter won, not only in terms of taste, but its ingenious combination of flavour and ingredients too.

For desserts, The Trial Box falls short of options. However, that doesn't mean you should refrain from giving them a try. Our favourite was the mango chilli 'bhapa doi'.





Vietnamese noodle bowl





The Trial Box currently delivers across Gurugram; however, in next few months they are also eyeing to open a delivery outlet in Delhi. If you are ordering in bulk, they can send a rider with your order to your place in Delhi too.





Where: The Trial Kitchen, DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon





Timings: Today 8AM to 11:30PM





Phone: 011 33106076







